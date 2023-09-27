On September 25, 2023, the Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan in Cairo solemnly celebrated the State Independence Day of Tajikistan and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Egypt.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Zarobiddin Kosimi, during his speech, spoke about the achievements of Tajikistan over the years of independence and the development of external relations, including with Egypt, and emphasized that Tajikistan and Egypt have great potential and resources to expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

Much attention was also paid to the presentation of Tajikistan’s global initiatives in the field of water and climate and the implementation of sustainable development goals, including the development of a “green economy” and “green energy”.

The event was attended by a wide range of ambassadors and the diplomatic corps in Cairo, high-ranking representatives of the Egyptian Parliament, ministries and departments, scientific and cultural circles, entrepreneurs and representatives of the media.