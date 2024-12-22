All Catholic Clergy, Religious men and women, laity and youth and all people of goodwill!

We, the Bishops of the Ethiopian Catholic Church, held our 57th annual ordinary plenary at the Consolata missionaries retreat center in Mojo from December 9 –13, 2024.

As we enter this holy season of Advent, preparing ourselves and getting ready to welcome our Lord Jesus Christ in our hearts, we greet you with great joy and anticipation. Advent reminds us God’s infinite love, hope and his promise for the everlasting peace to all human beings brought by the birth of Jesus Christ to a world often overshadowed by conflict, suffering, and despair. Through prayer, penance, and acts of charity, let us get ready to welcome the Light of the World, who comes to dispel darkness and bring forth the promise of redemption. We, your bishops, call on Catholics and people of good will to hold the spirit of Advent which is the spirit of hope, peace and reconciliation as we await the light of our lord Jesus Christ.

We acknowledge the daily living experience of trauma and wounds of our people caused by devastating consequences war, internal conflicts, economic inflation in our country. We recognize the echoes of past and current conflicts resonate deeply, leaving behind a legacy of displacement, loss, and destruction. In regions affected by war, families are torn apart, homes are destroyed, and communities are fractured. The innocent suffers the most, caught in the crossfire of violence and hatred.

The lack of peace, in some areas of our country, has also impacted on our pastoral ministries. Many of our parishes are inaccessible, and some have been forced to close. Our institutions, including clinics, schools, and pastoral centers, have been devastated, and church personnel have had to work in situations of insecurity, and some had to leave due to threats and insecurity. We invite each of you to pray for our Christian communities deprived of pastoral care and living in these difficult circumstances.

As we light the candles of hope, peace, joy, and love during Advent, let us hold space for those who grieve, those who have lost loved ones, and those who live in fear of what tomorrow may bring. The message of Advent urges us to confront these harsh realities with honesty and compassion. The suffering of our brothers and sisters, those displaced from their homes, those who have lost their loved ones is a cry to all of us. Advent invites us to respond to their pain with compassion and love.

In the midst of suffering, we hold onto the hope that Christ brings. His birth signifies the beginning of a new era—one where love triumphs over hate and light dispels darkness. Reflecting on the words of the prophet Isaiah, “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon His shoulder, and His name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace” (Isaiah 9:6).

We are reminded that the Prince of Peace was born into a world filled with turmoil. His arrival was proclaimed by angels declaring, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among those with whom He is pleased” (Luke 2:14). Yet, we must ask ourselves: where is this peace today? How can we reconcile the promise of peace with the ongoing suffering we witness? The king of peace invites us to lay aside the tools of war, destruction, division and hatred and engage towards building peace, justice and unity among all people. Advent calls us to prepare our hearts for Christ by seeking peace, reconciliation and justice in our lives and communities and Christ invites us to say YES to encounter and NO to division, embracing the courage to live in charity and hope. There is no mission without joy, no joy without peace and no peace without justice. Christ is our joy and our peace. “Rather let justice surge like waters, and righteousness like an unfailing stream” (Amos 5:24)

As we prepare our hearts for the celebration of Christ’s birth, let us commit to being peacemakers in our own lives. This can be achieved by promoting dialogue, engaging in conversations that foster understanding and empathy, and advocating for those whose voices are silenced.

Let us pray for the intervention of the Prince of Peace in our world today. May He heal the wounds of war and conflict, restore hope to the hopeless, and guide us in our efforts to build a more just and peaceful society. As we prepare to celebrate Christmas, let us embody the spirit of Christ by extending love and compassion to those around us, especially to those who suffer.

This Advent and Christmas let us not only celebrate the birth of our Savior but also commit ourselves to being instruments of His peace. May we strive to transform our hearts and communities, fostering an environment where love prevails over division and hope over despair. Together, let us work toward a future where the promise of peace is realized for all.

We appeal to our leaders, religious, politicians, economists and society to prioritize dialogue, justice and peace. True leadership is shown in listening, in seeking truth, and in working tirelessly for the common good. We also appreciate the efforts different parties are playing in creating a platform of dialogue between conflicting parties and their positive results. We also call upon all our citizens to make forgiveness and reconciliation as their lifestyle within their own families and communities.

May the light of Christ shine brightly in our lives and guide us as we seek to bring hope and healing to those wounded emotionally and psychologically. With God’s grace may our nation shine as beacon of hope, peace and unity.

Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Ethiopia

December 2024

Addis Ababa

Ethiopia