Cassava Technologies (www.CassavaTechnologies.com), a global technology leader of African heritage, has announced the launch of its Cassava AI Multi-Model Exchange (CAIMEx), a first-of-its-kind platform designed to make the world’s leading artificial intelligence (AI) tools and large language models (LLMs) easily accessible to mobile network operators (MNOs) across Africa.

The platform serves as a one-stop shop for accessing multiple AI models from providers like OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and others. Instead of navigating complex integrations or cost-intensive infrastructure, African MNOs can now connect to the most powerful AI technologies through a single, easy-to-use platform, managed and supported locally by Cassava.

“With its growing AI ecosystem Africa has the potential to be more than a consumer of AI technologies imported to the continent. Through CAIMEx, Cassava is creating a bridge between global innovation and African ambition, giving every MNO the ability to offer subscribers world-class AI tools and LLMs easily and affordably,” said Ahmed El Beheiry, CEO of Cassava AI.

CAIMEx supports:

Anthropic’s Claude models

Google’s Gemini models

And others

Together, these models make CAIMEx a versatile and future-ready AI hub. The platform enables mobile network operators to choose the model that best fits their subscriber and enterprise needs, from fast, real-time intelligence and advanced reasoning to trusted, ethical decision-making and open-source flexibility. Whether driving customer engagement, streamlining operations, or building innovative digital experiences, CAIMEx delivers speed, scalability, and security to help organisations unlock the full power of artificial intelligence.

CAIMEx also ensures that data stays within Africa, addressing data sovereignty, privacy, and compliance requirements. All services are hosted in Cassava’s regional AI factories, guaranteeing access to high performance compute, data security, and compliance with local data protection regulations. Additionally, the platform unlocks access to AI tools to the millions of mobile subscribers and SMEs across Africa, and not just large enterprises.

This ongoing commitment to Africa’s digital future aligns with Cassava’s mission to provide appropriate digital solutions that enable enterprises to transform the lives of their customers.

