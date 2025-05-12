Cassava Technologies (www.CassavaTechnologies.com), a global technology leader of African heritage, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Zindi, the largest professional network for data scientists in Africa, to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaas) across the African continent.

This partnership represents a significant step in accelerating digital transformation in Africa and will see the two organisations collaborate on several initiatives. These include using Cassava’s GPUaaS capabilities for Zindi’s AI solution development and identifying opportunities for both organisations to leverage one another’s platforms and ecosystems.

“For Africa’s AI ecosystem to grow and thrive, it is essential to provide platforms and resources for the continent’s developers and start-ups. Combining our data centres’ advanced GPU capabilities with Zindi’s innovative data science platform creates a powerful foundation for digital advancement. Cassava is proud to support local stakeholders as they develop digital solutions to some of Africa’s most pressing problems,” said Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group CEO of Cassava Technologies.

As Africa's pioneering AI challenge platform, Zindi collaborates with companies, non-profit organisations, and government institutions to develop, curate, and prepare data-driven challenges. This partnership underscores their mutual commitment to nurturing AI talent and innovation throughout the continent.

“Zindi is thrilled at the opportunity to partner with Cassava Technologies to strengthen African datasets, address local problems with locally-developed solutions, and help more African AI builders access the resources they need to succeed. Collaborating on the launch of a challenge specifically aimed at nurturing Africa’s AI talent will not only expose entrepreneurs and innovative solutions; it will help build new skills and create employment opportunities,” said Zindi CEO and Co-Founder, Celina Lee.

With the signing of this MOU, Cassava and Zindi are set to make significant inroads in Africa’s AI landscape. The partnership supports Cassava’s objective of providing world-class digital solutions and advancing responsible AI adoption, innovation, and growth in Africa. This follows its recent announcement of its plans to build Africa’s first AI factory and the 2024 launch of Cassava’s AI business.

About Cassava Technologies:

Cassava Technologies is a global technology leader of African heritage providing a vertically integrated ecosystem of digital services and infrastructure enabling digital transformation. Headquartered in the UK, Cassava has a presence across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the United States of America. Through its business units, namely, Cassava AI, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Liquid C2, Africa Data Centres, and Sasai Fintech, the company provides its customers' products and services in 94 countries. These solutions drive the company's ambition of establishing itself as a leading global technology company of African heritage. https://www.CassavaTechnologies.com

About Zindi:

Zindi is the leading global AI community platform, established to make data science and artificial intelligence (AI) skills accessible to all. With a network of over 80,000 data scientists registered on the platform, from more than 180 countries worldwide, Zindi helps data practitioners of all levels learn, grow and access professional opportunities while building real-world solutions for global organisations. https://Zindi.Africa