Ministry of Information, Eritrea


The National Cars and Motor Bicycles Federation organized a race yesterday in the Biet-Gergis area of Asmara. The event was broadcast live on Eri-TV.

The race lasted five hours and featured over 70 competitors across seven categories. A total of 67 vehicles competed in the 1000 to 2000 cc category, while motorbike races were held in two categories: 125 cc and 175 cc, with seven participants.

Awards were presented to the winners in each category, including a special award for Sina Bereket, the only female contender.

