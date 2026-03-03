Minister of Oil, Gas and Environment of Suriname, Patrick Brunings, will deliver a keynote address at Caribbean Energy Week (CEW) 2026, taking place March 30-April 1 in Paramaribo, Suriname. Minister Brunings’ participation is one of the most anticipated contributions to this year’s agenda, bringing firsthand insight into Suriname’s accelerating energy sector transformation and regional collaboration initiatives.

Suriname is rapidly positioning itself as a significant player in the Caribbean’s energy landscape amid a series of deepwater discoveries and expanding upstream activity. The Guyana–Suriname basin has yielded a string of major hydrocarbon finds, with TotalEnergies and partners advancing the GranMorgu project in Block 58 – expected to deliver first oil by 2028 from an estimated 750 million barrels of recoverable reserves. These developments, backed by multi‑billion‑dollar capital commitments, signal a transition from exploration to phased production and infrastructure buildout. At least ten additional wells are anticipated offshore between 2025 and 2027, highlighting the basin’s continued exploration momentum.

In recent months, Suriname’s energy strategy has also extended into natural gas opportunities. Minister Brunings confirmed plans to establish a joint technical team with neighboring Guyana to evaluate combined gas resources and infrastructure scenarios, potentially expanding the scope of regional energy cooperation and unlocking broader investment prospects.

In recent statements, Minister Brunings has expressed both enthusiasm for Suriname’s prospects and caution about managing the sector’s growth responsibly. In late 2025, he underscored the need for structural economic transformation – what he described as accelerating toward “Suriname 3.0” – with a focus on preparedness for incoming investments and ensuring that offshore developments deliver sustainable benefits for the country’s economy.

His participation at CEW 2026 will provide industry and investment audiences with direct insight into Suriname’s evolving regulatory environment, resource plans and regional integration aspirations. As the country prepares to host its first major regional energy summit, Minister Brunings is expected to outline policy frameworks designed to attract foreign capital while strengthening local capacity and environmental stewardship.

“Sustainable and inclusive development is at the heart of Suriname’s energy vision, and Caribbean Energy Week,” said Sandra Jeque, International Conference Director at Energy Capital&Power. “Minister Brunings’ keynote will be invaluable for delegates seeking a clearer understanding of how Suriname intends to leverage its resource potential, foster cross‑border cooperation and balance growth with responsible stewardship.”

Caribbean Energy Week will convene policymakers, investors and industry leaders to discuss licensing rounds, financing models and energy transition pathways as the Caribbean region – led by frontier producers like Suriname – reshapes its role in global energy markets.

Join us in shaping the future of Caribbean energy. To participate in this landmark event, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.