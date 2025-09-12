Canon Europe (www.Canon-Europe.com) today announces the expansion of its cinema lens range with the launch of its widest-ever Cine-Servo lens.. With its ultra-wide 11mm focal length and expansive 100-degree angle of view, the Canon CN5x11 IAS T R1/P1 is a flexible choice for confined studio setups and dynamic live events, where framing both the subject and setting is essential. Available in either RF or PL mount, the new lens features the latest e-Xs V Digital Drive Unit for superior control and functionality.

At approximately 3kg, the CN5x11 IAS T R1/P1 is the most lightweight lens in Canon's Cine-Servo lineup – ideal for gimbals, cranes, robotics and wire cams. Camera operators shooting shoulder-mounted will also appreciate its reduced weight.

“With the CN5x11 IAS T R1/P1's diverse capability and balanced build, this super-wide 8K Cine-Servo lens offers exceptional edge-to-edge sharpness and image quality, with mobility for broadcast professionals,” says Canon Europe’s Product Marketing Specialist Mark Fensome. “Thanks to the built-in 1.5x Extender, this lens is highly versatile – either extending the range when used on a Super 35mm camera or enabling compatibility with Full Frame cameras. It delivers a shallow depth of field that lends a more cinematic look to live production and newsgathering, as well as high-end documentaries and dramas.”

Thanks to its removable servo unit, the CN5x11 IAS T R1/P1 can be easily configured for live sports and events or cinema. It is the second Cine-Servo lens to be equipped with Canon’s next-generation e-Xs V Digital Drive Unit, which offers more precise and ergonomic servo control, a more responsive iris and USB-C connectivity.

The CN5x11 IAS T R1/P1 is available in RF or PL mount, further enhancing its versatility. In PL mount, the lens supports Cooke /i Technology™ and ZEISS eXtended Data™ for real-time output of metadata, while the RF mount variant brings additional capabilities – including Dual Pixel CMOS AF support for fast and smooth autofocus, plus advanced lens correction data.

Key features of the CN5x11 IAS T R1/P1:

Widest Canon Cine-Servo lens, with an 11-55 mm focal length and 100-degree angle of view

Super 35mm lens with Full Frame support (via built-in 1.5x extender)

Approx. 3kg in weight, providing comfortable on-the-shoulder shooting and extensive rigging flexibility

Premium 8K HDR optical quality with 11-blade iris

Removable, latest generation e-Xs V digital drive unit, featuring a high resolution 16-bit absolute value encoder with advanced servo control, focus breathing correction and improved ergonomics

RF or PL mount communication with real-time metadata output, supporting virtual production systems and VFX workflows; RF mount also supports lens distortion correction and Canon's advanced Dual Pixel CMOS AF system

Versatile design for diverse broadcast and cinematic production

