Canon Inc. (Canon-CNA.com) and Canon Marketing Japan Inc. announced today the release of two new 1/1.8-inch CMOS sensors, the LI7070SAC (color) and LI7070SAM (monochrome), with approximately 2.12 (1,936 x 1,096) effective megapixels, for security, industrial, and medical uses. They boast enhanced near-infrared shooting capability, which is increasingly in demand, in addition to a high-dynamic-range capturing function for operating in environments with significant contrasts between light and dark, and high-sensitivity shooting capability under low-illumination environments.

In recent years, there has been growing demand for near-infrared imaging capabilities applied to surveillance cameras and industrial cameras. Accordingly, there has been an increase in uses for CMOS sensors with near-infrared capability including monitoring traffic and industrial applications. The near-infrared sensitivity of the LI7070SAC has been increased by roughly 2.4 times [1] in comparison to the LI7050 [2] (released in October 2020) which similarly measures 1/1.8 inches and features approximately 2.12 effective megapixels. This enables monitoring in dark environments which cannot be performed by the naked eye. The sensors can also be applied for industrial usages such as inspections in dark areas and medical uses such as fluorescein angiography.

In addition to the aforementioned near-infrared capability, both sensors feature an HDR drive mode that extends 120dB through a double exposure method which layers two images with differing exposure times. This makes it possible to capture images in high quality while restricting overexposure and crushed shadows in conditions where there is a large difference in brightness, such as when illuminating a light for inspections within tunnels. The sensor achieves a range of 75dB even when operating during normal drive operation.

The outstanding low-illumination shooting capability of these sensors further enhances their applicability. Although the sensor size is compact, the pixel composition has been engineered to enable high sensitivity, while suppressing noise level. The LI7070SAC can capture full-HD video even in low-illumination environments measuring 0.08 lux, whereas the LI7070SAM operates at a minimum of 0.04 lux [3], making them particularly suitable for nighttime surveillance of public facilities, roads, and transportation facilities, etc., in addition to cameras equipped to underwater drones and cameras used in microscopes, which require compact image sensors with a high degree of sensitivity.

[1] The quantum efficiency of the LI7070SAC at a wavelength of 850 nm (near-infrared wavelength) is 33%, whereas that of LI7050 is 14%. [2] Colour sensor only [3] The estimated illumination level from a full moon is 0.3 lux, while that of a crescent moon is 0.01 lux.

