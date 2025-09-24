Canon Miraisha Programme and Debra’s Palace Initiative join forces for the second edition of the Creative Summer School in Nigeria.

The initiative has empowered over 7,000 creatives across 11 African countries, with a goal to train 10,000 by 2030.

Canon Central&North Africa (CCNA) (https://en.Canon-CNA.com), a leading provider of printing and imaging solutions, in partnership with Debra’s Palace Initiative, successfully held the second edition of the Creative Summer School from 8 to 20 September 2025 in Lagos.

As part of the Canon Miraisha Programme, the Creative Summer School equips young men aged 18 to 25 with hands-on technical training, mentorship, and essential life skills to help them thrive in the growing creative economy.

The initiative reflects Canon’s longstanding Miraisha mission of empowering African youth with creative skills and career opportunities, while aligning with Debra’s Palace Initiative’s vision of raising the next generation of leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

Participants gained exposure to a wide range of creative and professional skills, including photography, cinematography, sound editing, Financial Literacy, Business of Creativity and etiquette training, as well as daily mentorship. Sessions on graphic design and content creation were also held. Additionally, Canon Miraisha delivered a three-day basic photography course combining classroom learning with outdoor photo shoots and project-based assignments. Two outstanding students each received a Canon Selphy CP1000 printer.

Twenty-five young men participated in the daily sessions at MADhouse by Tikera Africa, with a further 50 to 100 participants attending the opening and closing ceremony. Programme mentors and facilitators, including Femi Odugbemi, Bayo Omoboriowo, Daniel Etim Effiong, Osarume Akenzua, Tayo Adetunji, Precious Eniayekan, Uncle Sele and David Adetola, shared their invaluable industry expertise and insights, enriching the learning experience.

Somesh Adukia, Managing Director, Canon Central and North Africa, said: “Through the Miraisha Programme, Canon is deeply committed to investing in Africa’s youth by equipping them with the skills, confidence, and support needed to succeed in today’s creative industries. Our ongoing collaboration with Debra’s Palace Initiative reflects our belief that creativity is not only a pathway to employment but also a driver of positive social change. Together, we’re building opportunities that will inspire the next generation of African storytellers and leaders.”

Speaking on the impact of the collaboration, Damilola Chinedu, Founder, Debra’s Palace Initiative, said: “We believe every boy deserves the opportunity to develop his talent and grow into a man of vision, impact, and integrity. The Creative Summer School provides a safe and inspiring space where participants develop the skills and confidence to pursue their dreams. Partnering with Canon Miraisha allows us to prepare boys not just for careers, but for meaningful lives of leadership.”

Building Sustainable Impact

The Miraisha Programme is Canon’s award-winning corporate responsibility initiative dedicated to nurturing the next generation of African creative professionals through hands-on training in photography, filmmaking, and other digital arts. With a strong emphasis on mentorship, sustainability, and community impact, it is rooted in Canon’s philosophy of Kyosei – living and working together for the common good. Miraisha has empowered thousands of participants across Africa, often in collaboration with organisations like the Kings&Queens Art Academy in Nigeria, with Maono Africa in Kenya to empower youth in Dandora and the Lens on Life Project in Cameroon.

Empowering Africa’s Next Generation

Debra’s Palace Initiative is a non-profit organisation committed to empowering young boys to lead productive and fulfilling lives. Addressing the often-overlooked challenges faced by boys in society, the organisation has successfully engaged more than 3,500 participants through initiatives such as the Boy Child Conversation Conference (BCC), BCC Mentorship School Tours, JAMB Scholarship Programmes, and the Creative Summer School with Canon. By providing mentorship and skills development in safe spaces, it aims to shape boys into confident young men who can make positive contributions to their communities, aligning perfectly with Miraisha's objectives.

With the launch of the second Creative Summer School, Canon Central&North Africa and Debra’s Palace Initiative reaffirm their shared commitment to nurturing Africa’s youth, building not just careers but futures for a new generation of African creatives, storytellers, and changemakers.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (https://en.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/42N1vaV) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: https://en.Canon-CNA.com