The success of the Canon Miraisha Programme in Nigeria is built on strong collaboration with valued partners like PEFTI Film Institute, LagosPhoto and Kings&Queens Art Academy.

Canon made a special announcement of awarding 10 scholarships to hand-picked African students and unveiled a coffee table book documenting the Miraisha program's ten-year journey of empowering young talent.

Canon's Miraisha Programme, launched in 2014, has educated over 7000+ future professionals across Africa through skills workshops, training programs, and enterprise support, helping them gain qualifications, secure employment, and establish their own businesses.

Canon Central&North Africa (https://en.Canon-CNA.com) proudly marked a significant milestone with the second edition of its "10 Years of Miraisha" celebration in Nigeria. The celebration was held at PEFTI Film Institute in Lagos, Nigeria, following last month’s successful event in Kenya. This occasion highlighted the transformative impact of the Miraisha Programme, which has been instrumental in nurturing and supporting aspiring photographers, filmmakers, and creative professionals across the African continent.

During the exclusive event, Canon announced the awarding of 10 prestigious scholarships through its partners in Nigeria, Kenya, and Cameroon. Four of these scholarships will be granted to beneficiaries from the recent collaboration in Bariga community with the Kings and Queens Art Academy. These selected students will have the opportunity to study at the renowned PEFTI Film Institute, where they will undertake a one-year course that will help shape their careers in the creative industry. Chosen by the Miraisha team, trainers, and partners, the scholarship recipients represent the diverse talent pool that Miraisha has been fostering since its inception.

One of the key highlights of the event was the unveiling of a visually captivating coffee table book that chronicles Miraisha’s journey from its launch to becoming a cornerstone of empowerment. The book showcases the work of talented trainers and students, celebrating success stories from the previous scholarship programme and documenting Miraisha’s incredible 10-year journey of inspiring and nurturing African talent.

Somesh Adukia, Managing Director, Canon Central&North Africa: “This milestone is a testament to the commitment of Miraisha to invest in Africa’s creative industries. Over the last 10 years, we have witnessed remarkable talent emerge from our programmes, and we are proud to continue building a sustainable ecosystem that fosters the future generation of photographers, filmmakers, and creative entrepreneurs.”

The event also featured a keynote speech by Abiola Adenuga, Managing Director- PEFTI Film Institute, who highlighted about the Miraisha Programme for its unwavering dedication to empowering young African talent. She lauded Miraisha’s efforts in providing invaluable opportunities and resources to aspiring photographers and filmmakers, emphasizing the critical role it plays in shaping Africa’s creative future.

Canon’s esteemed guests for this landmark occasion included key representatives from the PEFTI Film Institute, LagosPhoto, Pan Atlantic University, Kings&Queens Art Academy, as well as dedicated trainers and talented students. This impressive turnout underscored the widespread impact and recognition of the Miraisha Programme within Africa’s creative community.

In addition, a photography exhibition displaying student work allowed attendees to interact with the students and gain insights into their creative processes. Canon further honored the contributions of its trainers by presenting certificates and giving recognition speeches. The event also hosted a Music Video masterclass led by Canon Certified Trainer Tore Oriase, enriching the knowledge of PEFTI Film Institute students and Miraisha alumni.

Since its launch in 2014, the Miraisha Programme has established over 33 partnerships with organizations across Africa and trained over 7,000 participants. Canon aims to reach a target of 10,000 trained participants by 2027. Collaborating with institutions such as KCA University, Yaba College of Technology, PEFTI Film Institute, and the Uganda Press Photo Award, Miraisha continues to expand its reach and influence.

Aligned with Canon’s corporate philosophy of Kyosei, meaning "living and working together for the common good," the Miraisha Programme promotes job creation in Africa by offering comprehensive workshops for photographers, filmmakers, and creative professionals. The programme’s name, a blend of Japanese and Swahili, reflects its cross-cultural mission of empowering African talent.

As Miraisha embarks on its second decade, Canon remains committed to expanding the programme’s reach, providing more young Africans with the tools and training needed to pursue their passions in the imaging industry. By fostering new generations of creative professionals, Canon is proud to contribute to the economic growth of the continent and ensure that Africa’s creative voices continue to shine on the global stage.

Click here to learn more: https://apo-opa.co/4fgxxzQ

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/3Yhtlt0) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: Canon-CNA.com