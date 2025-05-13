Reflecting Canon’s (www.Canon-CNA.com) commitment to support print service providers to develop their business and productivity via technology developments based on customer feedback and building on the global success of its large format graphics platforms, Canon announces further updates to both its Colorado and Arizona product families. The developments to the Colorado M-series 1.6m roll-to-roll printer with Canon UVgel ink expands its application range with increased support for soft signage and thicker media, while the Arizona platform now comes with a standard two-year manufacturer's warranty. Complementing these updates are the latest releases of PRISMAguide XL 3.5 and PRISMAelevate XL 2.2, which are both part of the PRISMA XL Suite of workflow solutions and further enhance the productivity and creative versatility of the platforms.

Colorado Updates

For print service providers already in or looking to enter the growing soft signage segment in the retail market, Canon has made the challenging process of loading rolls of these media types into the Colorado much easier, reducing loading time by more than two-thirds, down to approximately three minutes. This new software upgrade guides operators via the user interface step by step through the media loading process, ensuring the media is perfectly flat and properly positioned, preventing damage to either the printer or the media and improving the quality of the final output.

Two new print modes – Matte Density (two layers) and Backlit High Density (three layers) – specifically designed for soft signage applications enable printing in multiple ink layers, delivering superior results for backlit applications such as silicon edge graphics widely used in retail environments.

These new print modes ensure precise light control and blocking, creating higher density images without unsightly light bleed, adding to the already significant benefits of UVgel: high-quality, stretchable, scratch-resistant, and odourless output with a matte, gloss or even mixed matte and gloss finish, thanks to FLXfinish+.

Significantly expanding the range of materials that can be used for interior décor and wall covering applications, Colorado M-series customers will now also have the ability to print on roll-to-roll media up to 1.6mm thick – double the thickness previously printable. An updated Magnetic Media Kit, enabling the Colorado M-series to print on stronger magnetic media for car magnets, for example, is also available.

Canon is also introducing productivity enhancements for the Colorado M-series, such as defining the wake-up temperature setting that preheats the printer, eliminating the need for the operator to wait for the printer to be ready. Other new enhancements are specific to the Colorado’s highly productive UVgel Factory configurations: a new Input/Output interface, which links the printer with inline finishing equipment, enables unattended printing by automatically stopping production if an issue arises with either the printer or the finishing equipment. The interface helps to meet tight production deadlines with fewer interruptions and could prevent a substantial waste of valuable media. An additional improvement for UVgel Factory configurations is a light tension bar that ensures perfect tension during the rewinding of printed output, especially important when using jumbo rolls, which can be up to 2,000 metres long. Finally, a new Connectivity Check has been introduced that allows operators to monitor the service system connection through the user interface, so any outage can be quickly repaired. This, in turn, will boost uptime and reduce maintenance requirements, further increasing operator satisfaction1.

Already installed by more than 55% of Colorado customers although also available for Arizona printers, PRISMAguide XL ensures first-time-right output for even the most complex applications, excels at handling complex, multi-layer printing, and reduces waste. The new PRISMAguide XL 3.5 introduces more support for Mac OS environments, which is particularly valuable for graphics professionals who generally use Mac systems. New direct links to Canon websites provide quick access to release notes, ‘how-to’ videos and product information, making it easier for operators to find the resources they need without leaving the application. Making PRISMAguide XL more intuitive and efficient for daily production environments, other usability enhancements streamline common workflows and reduce the number of steps required to complete routine tasks, helping to minimise training time and maximise throughput. The new ‘sample files deployment’ function, for example, provides direct and convenient access to sample files to practise creating various effects with applications such as FLXture, a five-ink-layer printing technology that adds micro-texture to large format prints for subtle surface detail, copying the luxurious and sensory feel of materials such as wood and leather.

Arizona Updates

Canon is now offering the Arizona range of flatbed printers with a two-year manufacturer's warranty as standard, providing customers with additional peace of mind and reinforcing Canon's confidence in the reliability of its technology.

With a purchase rate for the past year exceeding 50% among Arizona customers, PRISMAelevate XL has become an integral part of the Arizona ecosystem, enabling users to differentiate their offerings with unique elevated applications that command premium pricing in the market. PRISMAelevate XL 2.2 introduces new functionality, including innovative ink-only applications that allow for the creation of unique, media-free printed items. This opens up entirely new creative possibilities for applications such as distinctive business cards, keychains and customised promotional items that stand out from traditional printed products.

The new release also enhances elevation printing with the addition of a braille-effect feature. Allowing transparent ink to be printed on top of layers of coloured ink, braille dots up to 1mm in height can be created for braille and ADA signage as well as for materials for the visually impaired, combining both tactile elements and visual information in the same print. PRISMAelevate XL 2.2 also incorporates advanced quality features that further reduce tension in multi-layer prints, ensuring flat output even when creating high elevation structures. This prevents bending or warping often associated with thick ink applications, resulting in more consistent and professional finished products.

Mathew Faulkner, Director, Marketing&Innovation, Wide Format Printing Group, Canon EMEA comments: "From its inception, and powered by the unique UVgel technology, the Colorado platform was engineered to deliver exceptional value through a combination of quality, productivity, application versatility, operational efficiency and sustainability. The latest enhancements we’re announcing build directly on customer feedback and market insights, allowing us to offer customers a high-quality and high-productivity wide format printer of even greater value.

"With these updates, we're making it easier for our customers to enter the high-growth soft signage market while improving overall productivity and uptime. The enhanced textile handling capabilities significantly reduce loading time and prevent media waste, while the new print modes deliver superior quality for backlit applications. Combined with our PRISMAguide XL updates for both the Colorado and Arizona and our PRISMAelevate XL updates for the Arizona, these innovations provide our customers with competitive advantages by expanding their capabilities and helping them to tap into new profitable creative applications and markets. The enhancements we’re announcing also build on Canon’s modularity and infield upgradability strategy, meaning that, as their businesses grow, customers can upgrade their technology with new features as they become available rather than having to completely replace production printers - a far more sustainable way to get access to technology.”

The Colorado enhancements are available as a remote software update for all Colorado M-series printers without requiring hardware changes or service visits. PRISMAguide XL 3.5 and PRISMAelevate XL 2.2 are available as separate software updates.

For more information about the Colorado series, please go to: https://apo-opa.co/3SyjuMR

For more information about the Arizona series, please go to: https://apo-opa.co/4mlnwGf

For more information about the PRISMA XL software suite, please go to: https://apo-opa.co/4kafoX0

