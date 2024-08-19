The Canon Young People Programme inspires, educates, and empowers young people across EMEA through visual storytelling, reaching over 1,500 young people across 33 countries delivering more than 400 workshops; Through creative storytelling workshops Canon Young People Programme inspires and educates the next generation through creative education, teaching young people how to express themselves by using the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a framework.

Canon Central and North Africa, a global leader in imaging solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of the second phase of its Canon Young People Programme in partnership with MindMe International, a registered NGO based in Kenya. This expansion brings creative storytelling training to the students of Kahuho Primary School, situated in the under- resourced area of Waithaka in Dagoretti, Nairobi/Kiambu County.

Kahuho Primary School is a source of inspiration, providing quality education to over 800 children. The school’s commitment to education and community development aligns with Canon’s mission to empower and inspire young people through creativity. Through scholarships and donations from friends of the institution, Kahuho Primary School ensures every child has the opportunity to thrive in a supportive and inclusive environment.

Jeanine El Moughrabi, Developing Regions Sustainability Manager, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative: “We are delighted to expand our Canon Young People Programme to Kahuho Primary School. This collaboration represents Canon’s commitment to supporting education and cultivating creativity among young people. By providing these students with the tools and knowledge to tell their stories through photography, we hope to inspire a new generation of creative thinkers and change-makers.”

The training, led by professional photographer Joel Lukhovi, began on 29 July 2024, and is conducted every Monday from 3 PM to 5 PM during the school’s photography club sessions. Lukhovi is a Kenyan-based visual artist working primarily with lens-based media. In his contact with photography, he has ventured successfully into multiple forms of practice. The programme includes 20 students, aged 12-13 years, with a balanced representation of 9 boys and 11 girls.

Canon Central&North Africa and MindMe International (MMI) formed a partnership in February 2024 to empower marginalised communities through sustainable development. Central to this collaboration is the shared objective of transforming young participants into effective storytellers. The programme’s structured approach includes providing access to equipment, teaching photography skills, showcasing examples and case studies, and guiding participants to tell their stories.

Through this partnership, Canon, and MindMe International Kenya, aim to send a powerful message about the significance of empowering young people to be agents of positive change in their communities.

Carol Kiiru, Director-MindMe International, “We are incredibly proud to continue our collaboration with Canon. This programme is not just about teaching photography; it’s about empowering young minds to see the world through a different lens. By equipping these students with creative skills, we are enabling them to share their unique perspectives and contribute to their communities.”

Canon's Young People Programme is guided by the concept of 'Kyosei', which means living and working together for the common good. This principle reflects Canon's commitment to serving communities and adding value to people’s lives, not just through innovative products and services, but also through meaningful community projects.

