Canon's World Unseen exhibition was unveiled in Kenya on 3 rd Dec, commemorating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in collaboration with the Kenya Society for the Blind (KSB) and the Kenya National Library Service (KNLS).

Dec, commemorating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in collaboration with the Kenya Society for the Blind (KSB) and the Kenya National Library Service (KNLS). With over 2.2 billion people globally facing visual impairments (WHO), the World Unseen initiative redefines accessibility in the arts.

The exhibition is open to the general public daily from 3rd-8th Dec between 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, inviting everyone to experience photography in an immersive and inclusive way.

Building on the resounding success of the World Unseen exhibition at GITEX Morocco earlier this year, Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (https://en.Canon-CNA.com) proudly showcased its renowned initiative in Kenya. This milestone event underscores Canon’s dedication to advancing inclusivity and accessibility in photography across the region, empowering individuals of all abilities to express themselves creatively.

The World Unseen exhibition showcased in Kenya in collaboration with the Kenya Society for the Blind (KSB) and the Kenya National Library Service commenced on December 3, 2024, commemorating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The week-long programme, running until December 8, 2024, between 10AM- 6PM, reaffirms Canon’s commitment to fostering a more inclusive society by providing innovative platforms and tools that redefine how people experience and engage with photography.

The exhibition kicked off with an exclusive media event inaugurated by Honourable Bishop Emeritus Jackson Kosgei, Member of Parliament representing persons with disabilities, Somesh Adukia- Managing Director Canon Central&North Africa, Samson Waweru, Executive Director- Kenya Society for the blind and Dr. Charles Nzivo, CEO Kenya National Library Service.

During the inauguration, Honourable Bishop Emeritus Jackson Kosgei, Member of Parliament representing persons with disabilities, shared his heartfelt sentiments:

"It brings me immense joy to be part of this groundbreaking initiative. Canon’s focus on making technology inclusive and accessible, especially for persons with visual impairments, is both inspiring and transformative. This exhibition not only empowers individuals with disabilities to explore their creative potential but also sends a powerful message that inclusivity is at the heart of innovation. Let us remember that the disability agenda is not a preserve of a few people - those who are disabled - because disability is a possibility to everyone hence addressing the needs of persons with disabilities is a responsibility for all. I commend Canon and its partners for championing this cause and setting a benchmark for others to follow."

BREAKING BARRIERS TO CREATIVITY

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2.2 billion people globally have some form of visual impairment, presenting significant barriers to appreciating traditional visual art forms like photography. The World Unseen exhibition removes these barriers, offering a unique, accessible, and immersive way for everyone—regardless of their visual ability—to experience and enjoy photography. By incorporating elevated prints, audio descriptions, soundscapes, and braille, this initiative ensures that photography transcends traditional boundaries and becomes an inclusive medium for storytelling and self-expression.

"The World Unseen is an innovative initiative that embodies Canon’s commitment to accessibility and inclusivity in the creative arts field. By offering a sensory-rich experience, we aim to change how both sighted and visually impaired individuals engage with photography, making it an immersive and inclusive art form," said Somesh Adukia, Managing Director of Canon Central and North Africa.

PARTNERS CHAMPIONING INCLUSIVITY

The Kenya Society for the Blind (KSB), established in 1956, plays a pivotal role in improving the lives of individuals with visual impairment through advocacy, education, and empowerment programs. The society is key in preventing avoidable blindness by providing affordable and quality eye care services across communities. Samson Waweru, Executive Director, Kenya Society for the Blind stated: "At KSB, we are committed to advocating for the rights and opportunities of visually impaired individuals. Collaborating with Canon on World Unseen has enabled us to open new avenues for our community to explore their creativity and experience the world of photography like never before."

The Kenya National Library Service (KNLS) is a government agency under the Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts, and Heritage. KNLS is dedicated to providing accessible library services that foster knowledge, promote information access, and support lifelong learning for all. - Dr. Charles Nzivo, CEO Kenya National Library Service added; “Our collaboration with Canon reflects our shared vision of an inclusive society where every individual has access to creative and educational opportunities. By integrating tactile, and sensory elements into this program, World Unseen offers an enriching experience for participants, proving that art truly knows no limit.”

AN INCLUSIVE CELEBRATION OF CREATIVITY AND TALENT

The exhibition, a highlight of the programme, showcased an impressive lineup of works by both local and international photographers, including Nigerian photojournalist and Canon Ambassador Yagazie Emezi, celebrated Kenyan talents like Paras Chandaria, a wildlife photographer; Peter Ndungu, a filmmaker and travel photographer; Georgina Goodwin, a documentary and travel photographer and Canon Academy Trainer; and Brian Mwangi, photographer, and member of Kenya Society of the Blind. These were displayed alongside photographs taken by world-renowned photographers including multi-award-winning South African photojournalist Brent Stirton, renowned Brazilian Photojournalist Sebastião Salgado, sports photographer Samo Vidic, fashion photographer Heidi Rondak and Pulitzer winning photojournalist Muhammed Muheisen. Throughout the week, a series of masterclasses led by Canon photographers- Paras Chandaria, Peter Ndungu, and Georgina Goodwin, will engage with physically and visually impaired participants.

EMPOWERING THROUGH EDUCATION AND INNOVATION

The initiative introduced groundbreaking tactile exhibitions that enabled visually impaired individuals to experience photography through touch, fostering a profound appreciation for the art form. Through elevated prints, audio descriptions, immersive soundscapes, and braille, visitors are connected to the powerful stories behind the photographs, creating a rich tactile and auditory experience.

Throughout the week, a series of masterclasses led by Canon photographers Paras Chandaria, Peter Ndungu, and Georgina Goodwin will engage 15 selected participants from various institutions, including individuals with physical and visual impairments. These sessions will equip attendees with the technical skills and creative tools to harness photography as a medium of self-expression and storytelling.

The conclusion of the programme will culminate into a vibrant photography showcase on December 8, featuring the creations of workshop participants. Each participant will be recognized with a printed copy of their photograph and a certificate of appreciation, celebrating their achievements, and reinforcing the campaign’s mission to empower through art.

PIONEERING A NEW ERA OF INCLUSIVITY IN PHOTOGRAPHY

The World Unseen is more than an initiative; it is a movement aimed at breaking barriers and reshaping how photography is perceived and experienced. By leveraging Canon's cutting-edge technology and commitment to innovation, the campaign embodies the company’s vision of creating a world where creativity knows no boundaries.

This isn’t the first time that Canon has brought the arts to life through elevated print. Through its proprietary PRISMAelevate XL software and Arizona printer series, Canon has been making arts more accessible for blind and partially sighted people for many years, supporting art galleries and museums globally with tactile printing and braille signage.

"At Canon, we believe technology should enable—not limit—creative expression. The World Unseen represents our unwavering commitment to ensuring photography is accessible to all, bridging divides and unlocking new opportunities for individuals to tell their unique stories, "Added Somesh Adukia.

As the World Unseen continues to expand across Africa, Canon reaffirms its dedication to fostering an inclusive creative ecosystem. Through initiatives like this, Canon is not just advancing photography as an art form but also empowering individuals, celebrating diversity, and inspiring a brighter, more inclusive future.

Click here to learn more: https://apo-opa.co/3ZlwJU1