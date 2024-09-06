Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) today announces that it has received the Buyers Lab (BLI) 2024-2025 Pacesetter Award in Serviceability - a prestigious industry award from Keypoint intelligence, the market research firm and independent evaluator of print and smart technology hardware, software and services. The award recognises the print vendor with the best serviceability strategy, tools and resources based on Keypoint Intelligence’s recent Serviceability Market Insights report.

The report, which compared the leading print vendors in Western Europe and North America, highlighted Canon’s exceptional service and support strategy, and its innovative approach to enhancing the serviceability of its devices. It also praised Canon for its simplified device design, modern tools, predictive analytics and training programmes – all of which help to reduce downtime and quickly resolve issues for its end customers.

Deborah Hawkins, Group Director of Keypoint Intelligence’s Workplace Team, comments: “Printers and MFPs are central to many business processes, and therefore it’s vital that downtime caused by poor support is kept to a minimum. Our Market Insights study in Serviceability showed that Canon is the deserving winner of the BLI 2024-2025 Pacesetter Award in Serviceability, with a forward-facing and effective service offering that empowers people and organizations to stay productive.”

Other key elements praised in the report included Canon’s sustainable practices, which scored highest against the competitors assessed. Canon has a broad strategy for remanufacture, reuse and repair of devices, spare parts and supplies, which is of growing importance to customers. From a product perspective, the imageRUNNER ADVANCE ES range was highlighted as a leading example of the ‘as new’ remanufactured offerings available for customers looking to increase their circularity.

Marc Bory, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation, Digital Printing&Solutions at Canon Europe, and CEO of IRIS comments “Our commitment to ensuring excellent customer service has been a key focus for our business for many years and we are delighted to achieve the BLI 2024-2025 Pacesetter Award in Serviceability – as well as leadership positioning in Keypoint Intelligence’s accompanying report. This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to our customers and partners - and the efforts that we make to work closely with them to shape and deliver the best outcomes and reduce downtime.”

“We are proud to offer customers high-quality products inclusive of sustainable options, to support businesses with their circularity goals. This coupled with our outstanding customer service has enabled us to bring the best product reliability and service experience to the market”.

The other hardware, services, and solutions that contributed to Canon’s industry-leading ranking include:

Direct Service Workforce: With one of the largest direct service workforces in the industry, Canon has a strong focus on continuous learning to ensure high competency levels with tailored approaches for direct and indirect channels.

With one of the largest direct service workforces in the industry, Canon has a strong focus on continuous learning to ensure high competency levels with tailored approaches for direct and indirect channels. Design and hardware: Simplified design, high-quality hardware, and platform commonality support higher service profitability and a significant reduction in repair time.

Simplified design, high-quality hardware, and platform commonality support higher service profitability and a significant reduction in repair time. Remote resolution: Canon is focused on increasing remote resolution capabilities via helpdesks and remote tools such as AVA Augmented Video Assistance. Additionally, the deployment of the ServiceNow platform across the organization is set to be complete by the end of 2024, which will enhance the integration of incident, problem, and change management processes.

Canon is focused on increasing remote resolution capabilities via helpdesks and remote tools such as AVA Augmented Video Assistance. Additionally, the deployment of the ServiceNow platform across the organization is set to be complete by the end of 2024, which will enhance the integration of incident, problem, and change management processes. Continuous Feedback from Channel partners: Local channel partner forums provide opportunities to exchange best practices and provide feedback to ensure Canon’s continuous improvement and alignment with market needs.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About BLI Pacesetter Awards:

Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and a proprietary rating scale, Buyers Lab Pacesetter Awards from Keypoint Intelligence recognize those document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including technologies, services, and key vertical markets.

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/3ZhTKZJ) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com