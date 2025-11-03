Canon Academy offers a comprehensive educational program featuring hands-on workshops covering a wide range of photography topics. To date, we have successfully trained 2,200 students through this initiative .

. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with Canon’s latest imaging innovations throughout the programme.

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com), a leader in imaging technology, today announced the launch of the Canon Academy in partnership with the Kigali Center for Photography for Kigali Visual Encounters 2025. This initiative is exclusively dedicated to Canon customers equipping them with practical photography skills. The Canon Academy Rwanda will take place from October 27 to 29, 2025, at the Institut Français in Kigali.

Canon Academy is a key component of the company's broader efforts to advance the creative sector across the continent. Aligned with Canon's Kyosei philosophy, "Living and Working Together for the Common Good,” the programme aims to equip aspiring and professional photographers in Rwanda with high-quality training, and relevant industry knowledge.

Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director, Canon Central and North Africa, says, “Through the Canon Academy, we're expanding our reach and impact by making photography training accessible to our customers in Rwanda. This collaboration with the Kigali Center for Photography for the Kigali Visual Encounters Festival represents our commitment to equipping young people and communities with the skills, inspiration, and opportunities they need to succeed in the creative economy. It is also a reflection of Canon’s strategic approach to shape Africa’s future through education and innovation.”

Canon Academy is dedicated to Canon users, offering hands-on experiences across a wide array of topics. Workshops are led by certified Canon trainers, ensuring that participants benefit from the expertise of seasoned professionals. The programme caters to different skill levels, from beginners to professionals, allowing each participant to grow at their own pace.

Hands-On Workshops Will Deliver an Action-Packed Experience

The Canon Academy will provide participants with a comprehensive, real-world training experience focused on developing practical photography and videography skills. The programme will begin with a beginner workshop, where attendees will learn about key photography concepts such as camera settings, composition, and lighting techniques.

Participants will have the opportunity to engage with Canon’s latest imaging innovations throughout the programme. The Camera Innovations Masterclass will showcase the versatility of Canon’s mirrorless and DSLR systems, featuring models such as the R50, R50V, R100, R10, and R8, through interactive demonstrations and hands-on sessions.

The programme will also include practical outdoor sessions, such as a Street Photography Workshop. Guided by experts and supported by Canon’s Selphy printers, attendees will produce tangible prints that reflect their progress. Workshops will be led by founder of Kigali Center of Photography- Jacques Nkinzingabo and Business Development Manager at Canon- Raul Gabat, who will provide expert mentorship, hands-on guidance, and practical techniques tailored to all skill levels.

The training academy will conclude with the Canon Academy Hangout and a certificate ceremony, offering opportunities for networking, and formal recognition of participants’ achievements.

About Kigali Center for Photography:

Established in 2017, Kigali Center for Photography is the first and only one of its kind in the capital of Rwanda, Kigali City. The Center was founded by Rwandan freelance photographer Jacques Nkinzingabo, with a vision to create a Learning and Creating space dedicated to the development of photography, visual culture, and artistic practices in Rwanda. With a photography gallery space to showcase a wide range of exhibitions for photographers, the center aims to explore and promote visual storytelling and photography by supporting emerging artists explore beyond the medium. It is also the host of the Kigali Visual Encounters Festival, which serves as a platform for cultural exchange and photographic engagement.

Jacques Nkinzingabo, Founder of the Kigali Center for Photography, adds, “The Kigali Center for Photography serves as a learning and creative space dedicated to advancing photography, visual culture, and artistic practices in Rwanda. The first and only of its kind in Kigali City, it has positioned itself as a hub of creative learning and cultural exchange. Through the Kigali Visual Encounters 2025, and in collaboration with Canon, it provides an inclusive, meaningful, and community-driven platform for development.”

With the establishment of this programme, Canon is further solidifying its commitment to inclusive development through localised engagement and hands-on skills training. The initiative is designed to build skills and strengthen the wider creative infrastructure within the region. By empowering young people with practical tools, industry insights, and educational opportunities, Canon is helping to transform creative potential into viable professions, ultimately contributing to the growth and diversification of the country's creative economy.

Canon continues to prioritise the growth of Africa's next generation of storytellers by developing platforms that harness the power of technology, education, and collaboration. Its participation in the Kigali Visual Encounters Festival reflects this ongoing commitment, one that extends beyond imaging innovation to champion people, purpose, and advancement across the continent.

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/43dU6ls) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com