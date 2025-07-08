Canon Academy offers a comprehensive educational program featuring hands-on workshops covering a wide range of photography topics. To date, we have successfully trained 103 students through this initiative.

The programme offers a comprehensive curriculum blending theory and practice, where expert trainers instill confidence and passion while covering essential topics like exposure triangle, composition, lighting, focus, and more.

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (https://en.Canon-CNA.com), a leader in imaging technology, has officially launched the Canon Academy in Rwanda in collaboration with Kwetu Film Institute, marking the company's first educational programme in the country. This strategic milestone reinforces Canon's long-standing commitment to investing in Africa's creative talent through education, empowerment, and the promotion of inclusive opportunities for emerging image-makers.

Canon Academy is a key component of the company's broader efforts to advance the creative sector across the continent. Aligned with Canon's Kyosei philosophy, "Living and Working Together for the Common Good,” the programme aims to equip aspiring and professional photographers in Rwanda with high-quality training, and relevant industry knowledge.

Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director, said, "The launch of the Canon Academy in Rwanda is a proud moment for us. This initiative reflects Canon's belief in the power of education and the role of creativity role in building resilient communities. By investing in Rwanda's young talent, we are building a bridge between imagination and opportunity, staying true to our Kyosei philosophy and our broader mission to uplift Africa's creative economy."

Canon Academy is dedicated to Canon users, offering hands-on experiences across a wide array of topics. Workshops are led by certified Canon trainers, ensuring that participants benefit from the expertise of seasoned professionals. The programme caters to different skill levels, from beginners to professionals, allowing each participant to grow at their own pace.

A WEEK OF LEARNING AND CREATIVITY

The inaugural Canon Academy programme, held last week in Kigali, brought together a diverse group of Rwandan participants ranging from students and beginners to semi-professionals and established photographers. Over the course of the week, participants took part in hands-on workshops, mentorship sessions, and practical exercises led by Canon-certified trainer Fred Ochieng.

Key focus areas included lighting, composition, visual storytelling, and portfolio development. These were tailored to equip participants with the technical and creative skills essential for success in Rwanda's evolving visual storytelling landscape. In addition to skill-building, the programme offered a platform for participants to showcase their work and build meaningful connections within the creative community.

About Kwetu Film Institute

Based in Kigali, Kwetu Film Institute is one of East Africa’s premier creative hubs, committed to developing the next generation of storytellers through film and media. Founded by celebrated filmmaker Eric Kabera, the institute serves as a training ground and incubator for aspiring filmmakers, offering a blend of theoretical education and practical production experience. Kwetu is renowned for nurturing homegrown talent and using storytelling as a powerful tool for cultural preservation, dialogue, and social change.

Eric Kabera, Founder of Kwetu Film Institute, commented: “Our collaboration with Canon is a natural extension of our mission to empower creatives through access to quality education and global partnerships. Together, we are planting seeds that will grow Rwanda’s next generation of image-makers and storytellers, enabling them to compete and thrive on the global stage.”

With the establishment of this programme, Canon is further solidifying its commitment to inclusive development through localised engagement and hands-on skills training. The initiative is designed to build skills and strengthen the wider creative infrastructure within the region. By empowering young people with practical tools, industry insights, and educational opportunities, Canon is helping to transform creative potential into viable professions, ultimately contributing to the growth and diversification of the country's creative economy.

Canon continues to prioritise the growth of Africa's next generation of storytellers by developing platforms that harness the power of technology, education, and collaboration. The establishment of the Canon Academy in Rwanda reflects this ongoing commitment, one that extends beyond imaging innovation to champion people, purpose, and advancement across the continent.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

