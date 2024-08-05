With more than 22 albums and 20 awards internationally, South Africa’s Lucky Dube is still one of the most streamed and celebrated artists across the continent. He continues to grow an international following, with his message and evergreen lyrics resonating across generations, race, religion and language.

To celebrate his life and the impact of his music across the world, the Lucky Dube Legacy Company is encouraging fans to share the moment Lucky’s music mattered!

“We know that Lucky’s music has had a deep and lasting personal impact on many of you. We also know that his music inspired hope, political and social activism in many places around the world – often the common unifier amongst those who heard and loved his music.

This year, Lucky would have turned 60, and we want to hear about the times made significant with his music. Maybe it was after listening to or seeing Lucky play live or even encountering him in person. Or maybe you shared a moment with a fellow fan by chance. It could be something that you experienced yourself or perhaps it is a story that you’ve heard from others.

Whatever it is, no matter if it is big or small, we want to hear about it.”

Your story could be selected to feature in a commemorative anthology of Lucky’s life in music that will be made available world-wide.

It may also be featured in Lucky’s social media posts, as well as future projects!

To participate, you can send a DM to Lucky’s social platforms listed below or send an email to stories@luckydubelegacy.com

The Legacy company knows the importance of Lucky’s fans are to the ongoing success of his music. He loved his fans and repeatedly attributed his success to you the people who enabled him to continue sharing his message of equality, peace and love.

