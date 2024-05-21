At this month’s SoCreative Summit 2024, the British Council (www.BritishCouncil.org) launched its hotly anticipated new eLearning platform, SoCreative; a series of free online courses designed to help aspiring African entrepreneurs grow sustainable creative businesses, supporting them in their journeys.

The fifth edition of the annual, highly-popular SoCreative Summit, hosted by British Council and Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) in partnership with PACE, took place at the vibrant Victoria Yards venue in Johannesburg. Dubbed a ‘gift’ to the creative industries given that there is no charge, the Summit was attended by cultural makers, artists, fashion designers and anyone deserving of the title ‘creative’ – both in-person and virtually, serving as a platform to nurture innovation and promote the growth and vitality of Africa’s creative economy.

The launch of the SoCreative eLearning platform coincides with the culmination of the SoCreative Summit annual series. Explains Farai Bayai Ncube, Regional Arts Director Sub-Saharan Africa: British Council: “This final summit's theme, ‘Emergence’, embodies the complete dedication, creativity, and vision of our delegates and partners who have contributed to its success over the past five years.

“By this same token, the emergence of our SoCreative eLearning programme will serve in its legacy, and like the summit itself, is free to those who wish to gain knowledge.”

Ncube says that the SoCreative eLearning programme was developed by academic practitioners within Africa and the United Kingdom’s creative economies, and aims to fill the creative knowledge business gaps that exist in the ecosystem. “The challenges facing creative entrepreneurs have been revealed in previous summits and multiple conversations with our programme stakeholders, and so we have developed the platform in an attempt to address these shortfalls through fostering an ecosystem in which young entrepreneurs can thrive.”

The SoCreative eLearning platform is aimed at early-stage entrepreneurs who want to turn their creative pursuits into sustainable, fulfilling business endeavours. The free, self-paced courses are designed to guide users through the entire process; from learning about Africa’s creative industry to finding the right market for their ideas, distinguishing their businesses, finding investors, business management skills and more. The courses include: Launching your Creative Enterprise, Growing your Creative Enterprise, Social Impact through Entrepreneurship and Creative Economy Policy.

Upon completing the programme, participants receive a certificate of achievement, which makes them eligible to apply for ongoing support through mentoring, coaching, incubation and acceleration creative economy programmes via the British Council’s network within participating countries.

Says Skinder Hundal, Global Arts Director: British Council: “While this may be the final summit in this format, we will continue to create platforms that enable young people to lead innovation, to become visionaries and to shape their futures. The impact of this investment and collaboration will inspire future global leaders, making a positive impact in Africa and the world in the years to come.”

Register for the SoCreative courses here: https://apo-opa.co/3wITzuA

