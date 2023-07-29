The Cabinet Secretary for Health, Nakhumicha S. Wafula, along with Principal Secretaries Harry Kimtai and Mary Muthoni, appeared before the Standing Committee on Health on Friday to address critical concerns surrounding the management and utilization of resources at the Kenya University Referral Teaching and Research Hospital by medical students from Kenyatta University.

During the proceedings, CS Nakhumicha highlighted several significant issues that required urgent attention:

The matter at hand involves multiple sectors, including the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Interior. A high-level committee has been actively working to resolve these issues. However, the CS expressed concern over possible delays in implementing necessary actions due to prolonged deliberations among the various stakeholders.

To ensure timely student training, the Cabinet Secretary directed the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) and the Nursing Council of Kenya (NCK) to expedite the hospital's accreditation process. This expedited process will be solely focused on preparing the hospital for student training. The goal is to enable the hospital to commence training within the next three months.

The hospital's readiness to accommodate students largely depends on the forthcoming accreditation report. As of now, a preliminary report is already available. Based on its findings, the hospital is expected to initiate student training as planned within the stipulated three months. However, the report might indicate some limitations regarding the initial number of students the hospital can accommodate, taking into account factors like bed capacity and logistical considerations.

In a broader effort to improve healthcare services across the country, the Ministry of Health is currently conducting an extensive assessment of all health facilities. The primary objective of this assessment is to identify existing gaps in the healthcare system. Once completed within the next two months, appropriate measures will be taken based on the findings to address these shortcomings effectively.

CS Nakhumicha assured the committee that the government is committed to resolving the issues at the Kenya University Referral Teaching and Research Hospital and enhancing the overall quality of healthcare services nationwide.