On September 16, 2024, at the Kenya School of Government, Cabinet Secretary for Health Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa inaugurated the master trainer training for the Health Provider Portal. This event signifies a key advancement in Kenya's rollout of social health insurance and the digitization of healthcare services.

Dr. Barasa underscored the government's commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through the BETA Plan. This plan encompasses sustainable health financing reforms and the integration of digital healthcare systems.

She noted the importance of recent legislations, including the Social Health Insurance Act 2023 and the Digital Health Act 2023, which are pivotal for transitioning from NHIF to the Social Health Authority (SHA). The SHA, created under the Social Health Insurance Act, will replace the NHIF claims management system and manage a comprehensive health benefit package.

This package includes preventive, curative, palliative, and rehabilitation services, ensuring equitable access for all Kenyans. The Health Provider Portal, a component of the “Digital Health Superhighway,” aims to improve healthcare delivery and manage health products more effectively. With over one million households already registered, efforts are being intensified to achieve complete public registration by the October 1, 2024, launch.

The training program will prepare master trainers to implement the SHA Health Provider Portal across health facilities. Additionally, training on health management information systems and community health promoters will run concurrently to support assisted registration.

The event was attended by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Mr. Harry Kimtai, Director General of Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, Social Health Authority Chairman Dr. Timothy Olweny, Acting CEO Dr. Elijah Wachira, and representatives from the Council of Governors, among others.