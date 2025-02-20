The UK Armed Forces have been one of the biggest contributors to two large-scale military exercises that are reaching their climax this week across the land and sea of East Africa. The United States is leading both exercises and has brought together over 2,000 personnel from the armed forces of 29 countries, including 22 African nations.

The UK is responsible for delivering component parts of these multinational training exercises, under United States stewardship. The UK has been one of the biggest contributors to the Exercise Justified Accord ‘Field Training Exercise (FTX)’ which sees B Company 3 RIFLES exercise alongside a company from the US 173rd Airborne Brigade, a company of Kenya Army infantry, a troop of Kenyan Marines, Kenya Airforce fixed wing and rotary wing assets and, one infantry platoon each from Tanzania and Somalia.

Exercise Justified Accord is a land multinational exercise being delivered between 10 – 21 February hosted by Djibouti, Kenya and Tanzania. It began with table-top exercises that have laid the foundation for full-scale live activity, which are now underway. The action-packed drills involve coordinating and executing ground attacks, calling in air-support, urban warfare, using drones, and breaching and clearing buildings, as well as medical evacuations.

Cutlass Express is being conducted simultaneously, mostly in Mauritius, Seychelles and Tanzania. It is a naval warfare exercise which focuses on boarding various types of vessels at high speed to take command and control. The exercise challenges teams to complete scenarios which become increasingly harder and involve different types of vessels – from boarding small boats and dhows, to gaining control of larger vessels whilst under fire.

In another example of the United Kingdom and the United States being long-term partners for long-term stability and security, Exercise Cutlass Express is taking place for the 15th time, whilst Exercise Justified Accord has been conducted in various forms since 1998. Further joint exercises with African partners are planned for 2025.

Both exercises will ensure that the different forces involved work together to achieve combat objectives and prepare for real-life scenarios where they may have to collaborate quickly and effectively to counter threats in the region.

Falling just after the election of the new African Union Chairperson, the exercises also support the African Union’s security objectives by preparing partners for United Nations and African Union missions in Africa.

It serves as another example of the UK’s support for improved security not just in East Africa, but across the whole of Africa. These include the creation of the history-making, first-ever Kenyan marines and joint-training with the special forces of Nigeria and Ghana.

Olly Bryant, Defence Attaché at the British High Commission Nairobi, said:

"The UK is a long-term partner, helping to deliver long-term stability and security across East Africa, and we are proud to be working with our allies on delivering high-capacity and high-quality activity. We are also proud of our security partnerships with our partners across Africa, which protect our people, prosperity and shared interests – we go far when we go together."