The UN Human Rights Office on Thursday announced plans to close its office in Burkina Faso by 30 November 2026. The announcement comes three months after the authorities suspended the office’s operations over a press release that called on them to uphold civic space.

“I deeply regret the Burkinabe authorities’ decision indefinitely suspending our in-country operations, and that intensive engagement with the authorities since has not resolved the matter. This has directly affected our ability to implement our mandate and ultimately necessitated my decision to wind down the country presence,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk.

“Despite the closure, my Office and I remain committed to continue supporting and cooperating with the Government, national institutions, civil society, and other stakeholders, to keep promoting and protecting human rights in Burkina Faso.”

The country office was set up in October 2021 and has, among others, conducted human rights monitoring and documentation, advocated with Government leaders and entities on respect for human rights and trained nearly 4,000 members of the defence and security forces on international human rights law and humanitarian law.