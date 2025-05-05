Established in 1990 in Nigeria, Bureau Veritas (https://group.BureauVeritas.com) has grown to become a trusted partner for businesses and industries across various markets, supporting their journey towards excellence and compliance. With a network of five offices across Nigeria, Bureau Veritas continues to play a major role in helping businesses and government institutions manage risks and ensure compliance with international quality, safety, and environmental standards. Since its inception, Bureau Veritas Nigeria has expanded its capabilities across the country, continuously evolving to meet industry needs.

In 1996, the company strengthened its service portfolio by establishing its Industry and Certification Department. In 2010, the company entered the oil and petrochemical testing field following the acquisition of Inspectorate.

In 2022, a milestone was achieved when Bureau Veritas Nigeria served as the technical partner for Afreximbank’s African Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC) agrifood testing laboratories. The first AQAC facility, commissioned in Sagamu, Ogun State, has since set new standards for food and agricultural product testing in Nigeria, earning ISO 17025 accreditation in July 2024. It supports farmers, producers, and food manufacturers and processors to ensure the safety and quality of their products, as well as compliance with relevant regulations and standards.

As the Regional Centre of Competence (RCC) for Emissions Measurement and Mitigation for Bureau Veritas in Africa, the company has established a dedicated team based in Nigeria. Equipped with the necessary resources, Bureau Veritas leverages its expertise and capabilities to support its clients on their sustainability journey. In this capacity, the company contributes to Nigeria's efforts to achieve its sustainability and environmental objectives.

Bertrand Martin, Bureau Veritas Senior Vice President, Africa, said, “Celebrating 35 years in Nigeria is a significant milestone for Bureau Veritas. Over the past three decades, we have built a strong foundation of trust, helping businesses navigate quality, health, safety, and environmental challenges. As we look ahead, our commitment to shaping trust remains unwavering, with sustainability at the core of our LEAP | 28 strategy. We are excited to continue driving innovation and supporting Nigeria’s industries in achieving excellence and responsible progress.”

Looking Ahead: Bureau Veritas’ Commitment to Nigeria

Looking ahead, Bureau Veritas is committed to helping clients in Nigeria address risks related to quality, health, safety, and the environment. With sustainability at the heart of its mission, the company will continue driving innovation in TIC solutions to support a safer, more sustainable, and thriving nation.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Selin Dincer Cinar

+90 530 861 59 94

selin.dincer-cinar@bureauveritas.com

Seseselelo Matlapeng

+27 (0) 78 451 5331

seseselelo.matlapeng@bureauveritas.com

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/44UMgyB

X/Twitter: https://apo-opa.co/44poNWi

For more information, visit: www.BureauVeritas.com

ABOUT BUREAU VERITAS:

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers’ excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas’ 83,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company’s technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

The head office for Bureau Veritas Nigeria is based in Lagos.

For more information, visit www.BureauVeritas.ng