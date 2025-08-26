The second day of the Regional Stakeholders' Meeting on the Establishment of a Buffer Zone against Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) in the SADC Region is focusing on the technical and institutional prerequisites necessary to advance the global objective of eradicating PPR by 2030.

The necessity of synchronising vaccination campaigns, surveillance, and reporting systems throughout the region was emphasised by experts, who also noted persistent breaches in cross-border coordination and inadequate laboratory capacity. The technical presentations elucidated the methods by which buffer zones, which are geographically defined areas that separate infected from disease-free regions, can prevent the spread of PPR. These methods include public awareness campaigns, stringent surveillance, movement control, and blanket vaccination.

In addition, the session examined the regulatory frameworks of compartmentalisation and zoning under the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). Southern Africa's most practicable and cost-effective approach was emphasised as zoning, while compartmentalisation could provide support for high-value and export-oriented enterprises.

Speakers underscored that buffer zones are not only valuable instruments for disease control, but also facilitate trade, livelihoods, and food security, particularly for small ruminant farmers. In an effort to guarantee success, the discussions emphasised the significance of sustainable financing, community compliance, and law enforcement engagement.

The session established the groundwork for the afternoon working groups, which are examining the following topics: (i) Surveillance and Diagnostics; (2) Vaccination and Cold Chain Logistics; (3) Animal Movement and Quarantine; (4) Stakeholder Engagement and Communications; and (5) Regional Coordination and Governance. To safeguard Southern Africa from the menace of PPR and to contribute to global eradication efforts, all of these are necessary for resourcing, coordination, and operational planning. Stay tuned.