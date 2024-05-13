Angolan consulting and procurement company Brimont has joined the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2024 conference as a bronze sponsor, showcasing its dedication to the growth of the Angolan oil and gas market. With a focus on technology, process redesign and staff training, Brimont aims to meet the evolving needs of the oil and gas industry in Angola.

As Angola aims to maintain crude production at 1.1 million barrels per day while attracting new investments in exploration and infrastructure, Brimont is poised to support the development of the sector through its range of consulting and procurement services. During the AOG 2024 conference – taking place October 2-3 in Luanda – Brimont will contribute to discussions around supporting production growth in Angola.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

With experience in logistics, Brimont’s services include design, tendering and engineering as well as the procurement of specialty chemicals. Brimont recorded deliveries of chemicals exceeding 300,000 liters – of which 200,000 liters featured chemicals for the oil sector – in January 2024. A growing industrial base in Angola is expected to increase the demand for chemicals, and Brimont aims to meet this demand through its range of turn-key solutions.

The company currently has three logistics facilities in Angola –in Luanda, Soyo and Lobito - and as such, is strategically positioned to support the industry's growth across Angola. The company also recently achieved ISO 9001 certification and upgraded its storage capacity, building a 2,000 m2 warehouse in the industrial base of Viana. During AOG 2024, the company is expected to provide insight into Angola’s logistics capabilities and how company’s such as Brimont will strengthen regional petroleum distribution.

Meanwhile, financial stability remains a key challenge for local companies in Angola's supply chain. Despite being dependent on imports, local companies often face obstacles such as upfront payment requirements and unpredictable costs, hindering their growth and expansion. Brimont recognizes the importance of financial stability in supply chain management and is committed to addressing this challenge through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions.

As Brimont continues to expand its presence in Angola's oil and gas sector, its sponsorship of the AOG 2024 conference underscores its commitment to supporting the industry's growth and development. Through its expertise, Brimont aims to contribute to the success of Angola's oil and gas market by supporting international investors.