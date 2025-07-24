Sonatel’s Board of Directors today announced the appointment of Mr. Brelotte BA as Chief Executive Officer of the Sonatel Group.

Mr. Brelotte BA will succeed Mr. Sékou DRAME whose mandate ends on July 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Sonatel thanked Mr. Sékou DRAME for his commitment, his appreciable contributions to the development of the company since his appointment in 2018 as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Brelotte BA, who will take up his position on August 1st, 2025, has 24 years of professional experience in the telecommunications sector. He was, since 2022, Deputy Managing Director of Orange Middle East Africa. He has spent most of his professional career within the Sonatel Group where he held important positions, notably:

Management Controller of the Sonatel group (2003 – 2007)

Director of Commercial Marketing and Communications for Orange Guinea (2007-2008),

General Manager of Orange Bissau (2008-2011),

Director of Operators and International Relations at Sonatel (2011-2012),

General Manager of Orange Guinea (2017-2018),

General Manager of Orange Mali (2018-2022).

Mr. Brelotte BA also held the position of Managing Director of Orange Niger (2012-2017).

Mr. Brelotte BA is a graduate engineer from the Ecole Polytechnique de Paris, and the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées.

The Board of Directors congratulates Mr. Brelotte BA on his appointment and wishes him every success in his new tasks.

He will be able to count on the support of the Board of Directors for Sonatel to maintain its leadership and remain a key player in the development of the digital economy and digital transformation in Africa.

