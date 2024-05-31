The African Leadership Magazine (ALM) (https://www.AfricanLeadershipMagazine.co.uk/) is pleased to unveil the winners of the 14th African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) 2024, following the meticulous implementation of the 3-step points-based system, which included a call for nominations, an online poll that concluded on Wednesday, 22 May 2024, and the ALM editorial board’s comprehensive review of the vote entries and supporting evidence of the nominees' achievements over the past year and beyond. The poll accounted for 65% of the points while supporting evidence contributed 35% to the final selection process.

The ABLA winners will receive their award trophies and other instruments of honour during the 14th African Business Leadership Awards presentation ceremony, a special component of the 9th ALM Africa Summit, scheduled for 17 – 18 July 2024 at the UK House of Lords. The event will be held under the theme- "Africa Unleashed: Navigating Disruptions, Enhancing Opportunities."

In his remarks, the Chairman of the African Leadership Organisation and Publisher of the African Leadership Magazine, Dr. Ken Giami, expressed his admiration for the winners during the final review of all nominees. He stated, "The winners exemplify the spirit of innovation, resilience, and excellence driving growth and development across the continent. By celebrating their achievements, we not only honour their individual success but also hope to inspire others to push the boundaries of what is possible and contribute to Africa's continued prosperity. Through their leadership across the critical sectors of the African economy, they are shaping a brighter future for Africa and demonstrating the immense potential within our business community."

The African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) is a flagship annual recognition event by the African Leadership Magazine, aimed at honouring exceptional corporate practices and outstanding achievers in Africa’s business landscape and private sector. The awards align with the magazine's tradition of showcasing often overlooked aspects of Africa’s businesses and leaders, celebrating exemplary business leadership on the continent.

Below is the complete list of winners and runners-up in the various categories of the African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) 2024:

African Business Leader of the Year

Paul Russo, Group CEO, KCB Group Plc, Kenya – Winner

Allen Onyema, CEO, Air Peace Nigeria – Runner-up

African Female Business Leader of the Year

Princess Victoria Haastrup, Executive Vice-Chairman, ENL Consortium Ltd, Nigeria – Winner

Kadijah Amoah, CEO, Pecan Energies Ghana Limited – Runner-up

African Finance Minister of the Year

Olavo Correia, Deputy Prime Minister&Minister of Finance, Cape Verde– Winner

Uzziel Ndagijimana, Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Rwanda– Runner-up

African Regulator of the Year

Ethiopian Customs Commission – Joint-Winner

Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission – Joint-Winner

Engineers Board of Kenya – Runner-up

Export-Import&Investment Promotion Agency of the Year

Ghana Export Promotion Authority – Winner

Center for Investment Promotion of Côte d'Ivoire – Runner-up

Central Bank Governor of the Year

Olayemi Cardoso, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria – Winner

Ernest Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana – Runner-up

Trade&Investment Minister of the Year

Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade and Industry, South Africa – Winner

Lucia Iipumbu, Minister of Industrialization and Trade, Namibia – Runner-up

Business-Friendly Governor of the Year

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, Nigeria –winner

Adanech Abiebie, Mayor of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – Runner-up

African CEO of the Year

Alain Ebobissé, CEO, AFRICA 50 – Winner

Azola Mayekiso, CEO, National Housing Finance Corporation, South Africa– Runner-up

Young Business Leader of the Year

Jesca Mhoja Nkwabi, CEO, KOM Group, Tanzania –Winner

David Njuguna, CEO, National Housing Corporation, Kenya – Runner-up

Africa CSR&Community Development Impact Award

Maroc Telecom– Winner

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc– Runner-up

African Brand of the Year

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated – Winner

Britam Holdings, Kenya – Runner-up

African Company of the Year

Mastercard Africa – Joint-winner

Trade Kings Group, Zambia – Joint-Winner

Bujagali Energy Limited – Runner-up

African Industry Personality of the Year

Benedito Manuel, Director General, Catoca Mining, Angola – Winner

Sékou Dramé, CEO, Sonatel Group, Senegal – Runner-up

Africa Business Integrity Leader Award

Jean Preira, CEO, Development Bank of Seychelles – Winner

Stanley Shanapinda, CEO, Telecom Namibia – Runner-up

Lifetime Achievement Award

Segun Ogunsanya, Group CEO, Airtel Africa – Winner

Mohamed Mansour, Chairman, Mansour Group, Egypt – Runner-up

ABLA Special Awards:

African Economic Resilience and Growth Champion Award

James Alic Garang, Governor, Bank of South Sudan

Special African Business Leadership Commendation Award

Mesfin Tasew Bekele, CEO, Ethiopian Airlines – Joint-Winner

Seinye Lulu-Briggs, Chairman, Moni Pulo Limited, Nigeria – Joint-Winner

African Food Security Champion Award

Hanan Abdul-Wahab, CEO, National Buffer Stock Company, Ghana

Special Industry Personality Commendation Award

Edson Dos Santos, CEO, ETU Energias, Angola – Joint-Winner

Dieudonne Kasembo Nyembo, CEO, GECOTRANS DR Congo – Joint-winner

About African Leadership Magazine:

The African Leadership Magazine is the flagship publication of the African Leadership Organisation (UK) Limited. For the past 17 years, the Organization has been dedicated to promoting impactful leadership in Africa and showcasing African opportunities globally. Through its various initiatives, including quality Afro-positive content, trade facilitation, market entry solutions, business networking platforms, and public sector training and consulting, the African Leadership Organisation plays a vital role in driving positive change and development across the continent.