The African Leadership Magazine (ALM) (https://www.AfricanLeadershipMagazine.co.uk/) is pleased to unveil the winners of the 14th African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) 2024, following the meticulous implementation of the 3-step points-based system, which included a call for nominations, an online poll that concluded on Wednesday, 22 May 2024, and the ALM editorial board’s comprehensive review of the vote entries and supporting evidence of the nominees' achievements over the past year and beyond. The poll accounted for 65% of the points while supporting evidence contributed 35% to the final selection process.
The ABLA winners will receive their award trophies and other instruments of honour during the 14th African Business Leadership Awards presentation ceremony, a special component of the 9th ALM Africa Summit, scheduled for 17 – 18 July 2024 at the UK House of Lords. The event will be held under the theme- "Africa Unleashed: Navigating Disruptions, Enhancing Opportunities."
In his remarks, the Chairman of the African Leadership Organisation and Publisher of the African Leadership Magazine, Dr. Ken Giami, expressed his admiration for the winners during the final review of all nominees. He stated, "The winners exemplify the spirit of innovation, resilience, and excellence driving growth and development across the continent. By celebrating their achievements, we not only honour their individual success but also hope to inspire others to push the boundaries of what is possible and contribute to Africa's continued prosperity. Through their leadership across the critical sectors of the African economy, they are shaping a brighter future for Africa and demonstrating the immense potential within our business community."
The African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) is a flagship annual recognition event by the African Leadership Magazine, aimed at honouring exceptional corporate practices and outstanding achievers in Africa’s business landscape and private sector. The awards align with the magazine's tradition of showcasing often overlooked aspects of Africa’s businesses and leaders, celebrating exemplary business leadership on the continent.
Below is the complete list of winners and runners-up in the various categories of the African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) 2024:
- African Business Leader of the Year
- Paul Russo, Group CEO, KCB Group Plc, Kenya – Winner
- Allen Onyema, CEO, Air Peace Nigeria – Runner-up
- African Female Business Leader of the Year
- Princess Victoria Haastrup, Executive Vice-Chairman, ENL Consortium Ltd, Nigeria – Winner
- Kadijah Amoah, CEO, Pecan Energies Ghana Limited – Runner-up
- African Finance Minister of the Year
- Olavo Correia, Deputy Prime Minister&Minister of Finance, Cape Verde– Winner
- Uzziel Ndagijimana, Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Rwanda– Runner-up
- African Regulator of the Year
- Ethiopian Customs Commission – Joint-Winner
- Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission – Joint-Winner
- Engineers Board of Kenya – Runner-up
- Export-Import&Investment Promotion Agency of the Year
- Ghana Export Promotion Authority – Winner
- Center for Investment Promotion of Côte d'Ivoire – Runner-up
- Central Bank Governor of the Year
- Olayemi Cardoso, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria – Winner
- Ernest Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana – Runner-up
- Trade&Investment Minister of the Year
- Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade and Industry, South Africa – Winner
- Lucia Iipumbu, Minister of Industrialization and Trade, Namibia – Runner-up
- Business-Friendly Governor of the Year
- Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, Nigeria –winner
- Adanech Abiebie, Mayor of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – Runner-up
- African CEO of the Year
- Alain Ebobissé, CEO, AFRICA 50 – Winner
- Azola Mayekiso, CEO, National Housing Finance Corporation, South Africa– Runner-up
- Young Business Leader of the Year
- Jesca Mhoja Nkwabi, CEO, KOM Group, Tanzania –Winner
- David Njuguna, CEO, National Housing Corporation, Kenya – Runner-up
- Africa CSR&Community Development Impact Award
- Maroc Telecom– Winner
- MRS Oil Nigeria Plc– Runner-up
- African Brand of the Year
- Ecobank Transnational Incorporated – Winner
- Britam Holdings, Kenya – Runner-up
- African Company of the Year
- Mastercard Africa – Joint-winner
- Trade Kings Group, Zambia – Joint-Winner
- Bujagali Energy Limited – Runner-up
- African Industry Personality of the Year
- Benedito Manuel, Director General, Catoca Mining, Angola – Winner
- Sékou Dramé, CEO, Sonatel Group, Senegal – Runner-up
- Africa Business Integrity Leader Award
- Jean Preira, CEO, Development Bank of Seychelles – Winner
- Stanley Shanapinda, CEO, Telecom Namibia – Runner-up
- Lifetime Achievement Award
- Segun Ogunsanya, Group CEO, Airtel Africa – Winner
- Mohamed Mansour, Chairman, Mansour Group, Egypt – Runner-up
ABLA Special Awards:
- African Economic Resilience and Growth Champion Award
- James Alic Garang, Governor, Bank of South Sudan
- Special African Business Leadership Commendation Award
- Mesfin Tasew Bekele, CEO, Ethiopian Airlines – Joint-Winner
- Seinye Lulu-Briggs, Chairman, Moni Pulo Limited, Nigeria – Joint-Winner
- African Food Security Champion Award
- Hanan Abdul-Wahab, CEO, National Buffer Stock Company, Ghana
- Special Industry Personality Commendation Award
- Edson Dos Santos, CEO, ETU Energias, Angola – Joint-Winner
- Dieudonne Kasembo Nyembo, CEO, GECOTRANS DR Congo – Joint-winner
About African Leadership Magazine:
The African Leadership Magazine is the flagship publication of the African Leadership Organisation (UK) Limited. For the past 17 years, the Organization has been dedicated to promoting impactful leadership in Africa and showcasing African opportunities globally. Through its various initiatives, including quality Afro-positive content, trade facilitation, market entry solutions, business networking platforms, and public sector training and consulting, the African Leadership Organisation plays a vital role in driving positive change and development across the continent.