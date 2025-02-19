As a prominent member of the G20, Brazil has been actively fostering energy cooperation with African nations, aiming to bolster regional energy development and address shared challenges. Last month, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org/) hosted the "Invest in African Energies" reception in Rio de Janeiro to highlight investment opportunities in Africa's energy sector and underscore the pivotal role of Brazilian entities, including Petrobras, the Brazilian Petroleum Association and independent oil producers, in advancing cross-continental collaboration.

Petrobras, Brazil's state-owned oil company, is actively pursuing opportunities in African nations, including a planned 40% stake acquisition in Namibia's Mopane oil and gas exploration block. The company's deepwater expertise, honed in Brazil's Campos and Santos Basins, positions it to significantly contribute to Africa's offshore developments, particularly in the Orange Basin. Additionally, Brazil's independent oil producers, such as PRIO, 3R Petroleum, Enauta and PetroRecôncavo, have demonstrated proficiency in revitalizing mature fields and employing advanced extraction technologies. Their experience offers valuable insights for Africa's onshore and offshore energy projects, with discussions at the event highlighting lucrative oil and gas opportunities in Namibia, Angola and the Republic of Congo.

Meanwhile, the Namibia Energy Corporation (NEC), an integrated energy firm, is focused on increasing Brazil’s investments in upstream exploration and infrastructure in Namibia and across Africa. On February 4, a collaboration was announced between Petrobras, NEC, the AEC and the Brazilian Institute of Petroleum to strengthen oil and gas investments between Brazil and Africa.

Aligning with this agenda, last year’s Brazil Africa Forum in São Paulo focused on renewable energy, climate and sustainable prosperity, emphasizing infrastructure investment as key to sustainable development in both Brazil and Africa. Discussions highlighted Brazil's diverse energy mix, which includes hydropower, wind, solar and biomass, and explored how Brazil's experience in renewable energy can inform Africa's energy transition efforts.

Brazil's technical expertise, particularly in deepwater exploration and renewable energy, aligns with Africa's energy development goals. Collaborations in oil and gas exploration are expected to enhance Africa's energy production capabilities, contributing to economic growth and increased energy access. Furthermore, Brazil's experience with renewable energy integration offers a model for African countries aiming to diversify their energy sources and promote sustainability. Knowledge exchange in clean energy sectors can support Africa's efforts to build resilient, sustainable energy systems.

Brazil's active engagement with African nations, facilitated through G20 frameworks and bilateral initiatives, is fostering meaningful partnerships in the energy sector. These collaborations are not only advancing Africa's energy development, but also contributing to global efforts toward sustainable and inclusive growth. As these partnerships continue to evolve, they hold the promise of delivering substantial benefits to both Brazil and African countries, reinforcing the importance of South-South cooperation in addressing shared energy challenges.

The “Invest in African Energies” reception set the stage for the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference in Cape Town, which will play a central role in advancing Brazil-Africa energy cooperation. The conference will bring together industry leaders, policymakers and investors to explore new opportunities in oil and gas, deepen existing partnerships and facilitate deals that strengthen Brazil’s role in Africa’s energy sector. With Petrobras and independent Brazilian producers increasingly looking to Africa for investment, AEW 2025 is expected to drive further collaboration, technology exchange and capital inflows into African markets.

