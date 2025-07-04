bp South Africa – a subsidiary of global energy major bp – is undergoing a strategic transformation to modernize its services, infrastructure and customer experience across the country. In May 2025, the company launched a comprehensive nationwide upgrade of its existing service stations and announced plans to construct 40 new retail sites equipped with expanded offerings, including electric vehicle charging stations and a low-carbon battery rental service. These efforts underscore bp South Africa’s commitment to driving innovation while addressing energy poverty and decarbonization.

As part of this strategic evolution, bp South Africa returns to African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies as a Platinum Partner, reaffirming its commitment to Africa’s energy future. Held under the theme Positioning Africa as the Global Energy Champion, AEW: Invest in African Energies serves as the continent’s premier platform for high-level dialogue, deal-making and partnership-building. The event brings together key stakeholders to accelerate progress toward a just and inclusive energy transition.

In line with its growth strategy, bp South Africa is enhancing fuel logistics through partnerships with DP World and Makwande Supply&Distribution, ensuring more efficient and cost-effective delivery of petroleum products nationwide. The company signed an agreement with the two logistics firms in 2024, enabling bp South Africa to outsource highly-specialized, non-core functions These initiatives aim to improve fuel accessibility and operational resilience across urban and rural markets.

Beyond infrastructure, bp South Africa is deeply invested in local economic development, gender empowerment and inclusive growth. The company places a strong emphasis on diversity, with various programs being implemented to empower local businesses, enhance skills development and outreach. Notably, through a R58 million partnership with the Small Enterprise Finance Agency, bp South Africa is supporting black-owned SMEs with funding and technical skills to operate service stations, contributing to broader economic empowerment. A cooperation agreement was signed in 2023, aimed at supporting black-owned businesses across the country’s fuel retain space.

These efforts align with the broader goals of the larger bp group to advance energy projects in Africa. Driven by a commitment to innovation and inclusive growth, bp is scaling up its operations across the continent through strategic investments and partnerships. In Angola, the company merged its assets with those of energy major Eni in 2022, creating Azule Energy – the country’s largest independent equity producer of oil and gas. Azule Energy targets 250,000 barrels per day in Angola, with several projects coming online in the coming months. These include the Agogo Integrated West Hub Development and Angola’s first non-associated gas project. In the MSGBC region, bp leads the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project – situated on the maritime border of Senegal and Mauritania. The project achieved first gas flow in January 2025. The company also plays a major role in North Africa’s gas sector. Notably, in February 2025, bp went onstream with the second-phase development of the Raven field, offshore Egypt. In Libya, the company is driving a multi-well drilling campaign following its return to the country in 2024. These investments underscore bp’s commitment to Africa.

“bp South Africa has played a foundational role in shaping the country’s energy sector for over 100 years. As the energy landscape evolves, the company’s inclusive approach, focus on innovation and support for women and entrepreneurs will continue playing an instrumental part in driving sustainable solutions,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.