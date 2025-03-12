This month saw the exciting launch of BizTrendsTV. A first-of-its-kind venture and global benchmark for the continent, presenting Bizcommunity’s (www.Bizcommunity.com) annual award-winning trends in exciting new formats, in collaboration with Rapt Creative and The Real-Networks consortium.

BizTrendsTV will leverage multimedia platforms, including YouTube as well as podcasts and social media platforms to provide business professionals with accessible, engaging, and authoritative trend resources from Africa’s top thought leaders with a uniquely Afrocentric vantage.

A leading voice in Bizcommunity’s trend offering for many years, fast-talking, fast-thinking Bronwyn Williams, futurist, economist and business trends analyst, has been appointed to host the show which kicked off on 25 February 25, 2025.

The first episode on the topic of Afro-optimism is now available on Bizcommunity and The Real-Network YouTube channels. Listen to hear how guest Li Ndube, identifies the trend towards an African growth mindset in contrast to a growing Western degrowth mindset in conversation and a greater sense of optimism that our continent faces versus a pervading Western ‘future-pessimism’. Li predicts that technology will level playing fields, enabling everyone with a great idea to participate in new AI economies.

The monthly series will deliver predicted trending topics from AI, influencer farming, billionaire bunkers, distraction democracy, Gen Bees, hyper-capitalism, trade wars, exclusionary geopolitical policies, to hot wars and more.

Terry Levin, Bizcommunity’s Marketing Director explains “With new world orders changing at speed, BizTrends #CuratingtheFuture will play a vital role in simplifying and demystifying trends for business audiences from learner to leader. BizTrendsTV is a natural evolution and we are honoured to be associating with an A-list of business media partners in this venture.”

Garreth van Vuuren, Rapt Creative’s CEO and headline sponsor, highlights the strategic importance of BizTrendsTV: “At Rapt Creative, we believe in the power of insight-driven content to shape the future of industries. BizTrendsTV is a perfect platform to foster conversations that will drive innovation and business transformation and we are proud to be the headline sponsor of this pioneering initiative.”

Danette Breitenbach, Bizcommunity’s Managing Editor, says: “BizTrendsTV is a major step forward in how we engage with our audience. By expanding into video and digital platforms, Bizcommunity ensures essential insights are accessible and engaging for business professionals who need to stay ahead of the curve.”

Launching 25|02|2025 BizTrendsTV will be available on Bizcommunity’s official website (www.Bizcommunity.com) and social media networks and via The Real Network digital platforms (apo-opa.co/3DnBdmq) and channels

BizTrendsTV is a collaboration between Bizcommunity, Rapt Creative and The Real-Networks consortium, and the first-of-its-kind trend show focusing on global topics impacting future socio-economic trends from a uniquely Afrocentric perspective.

Hosted by a leading voice in the African business trend ecosphere - fast-talking, fast-thinking Bronwyn Williams - futurist, economist, future finance specialist and business trends analyst - in conversion on trending topics such as AI, influencer farming, billionaire bunkers, distraction democracy, Gen Bees, hyper-capitalism, trade wars, exclusionary geopolitical policies, hot wars and more with leading PanAfrican futurists.

A new episode is available on the last Tuesday of every month at 8 am on Bizcommunity’s official website and via The Real Network digital platforms.

About Bizcommunity:

Bizcommunity is South Africa’s leading B2B news platform, providing industry insights, business trends, and market intelligence to professionals across multiple sectors.

About Rapt Creative:

Rapt Creative is a strategic creative agency specialising in brand storytelling, digital innovation and content production.

About The Real-Networks Consortium:

The Real-Networks consortium is a collaborative hub of media and production experts dedicated to shaping the future of business content.

About Bronwyn Williams:

Bronwyn Williams is a futurist, economist, business trends analyst, future finance expert, keynote speaker and media commentator.