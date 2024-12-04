Binance (www.Binance.com), a global leader in cryptocurrency exchange, has announced a partnership with AltSchool Africa to provide full-tuition scholarships to 500 young Africans. Kicking off in January 2025 to 31 December, this collaboration is aimed at addressing the digital skills gap in Africa by offering access to specialised education in fields such as software engineering, cybersecurity, sales and content creation, empowering learners with skills that are essential in today’s rapidly evolving job market.

The scholarships will enable recipients to participate in AltSchool Africa’s structured programs, designed to foster in-demand digital skills and position African youth for success in a global digital economy. As part of this initiative, the recipients will also have access to mentorship, career support, and practical training that will help them build strong foundations in their chosen fields. Click here (https://apo-opa.co/3CYnEt0) to register for the scholarship*.

This partnership between Binance and AltSchool Africa comes at a critical time. According to the International Finance Corporation (IFC) (http://apo-opa.co/3ZCKMWX), by 2030, 230 million jobs in Sub-Saharan Africa will require digital skills, yet only 2% of the workforce currently possesses them. By offering these scholarships, Binance and AltSchool Africa aim to close this gap and equip young Africans with the expertise needed for the future digital economy .

"Through this partnership with AltSchool Africa, we are excited to provide opportunities that will help shape the future of many young students across the continent," said Samantha Fuller, Spokeswoman for Binance. "Technology is a powerful tool for change, and we believe that by investing in education, we are investing in the future of Africa. Our goal is to empower students to become innovators and leaders in the tech space."

Binance's scholarship initiative forms part of its broader commitment to supporting educational programs across Africa, helping young people gain the skills necessary to thrive in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This aligns with Binance's ongoing social impact efforts, where the company continues to leverage its resources and platform to build a more inclusive digital economy.

AltSchool Africa, an education platform tailored to developing digital skills across Africa, is proud to collaborate with Binance on this initiative. “With this partnership, we are able to reach more young Africans passionate about building a career in the digital economy, offering them a variety of our diploma programs and short courses," said Nifemi Akinwamide, Head of Global Operations, AltSchool Africa. ”We laud Binance for this incredible initiative which will positively impact the lives of hundreds of Africans across the continent.”

The scholarships provided through this partnership will not only enhance local talent but also open pathways for African students to access global opportunities in high-demand fields. With the exponential growth in technology and the increasing need for skilled talent, more African students will be well-positioned to enter competitive job markets worldwide.

*This program is only eligible to certain countries within Africa. Terms and conditions apply (https://apo-opa.co/3CYnEt0)

About Binance:

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a comprehensive suite of financial products. Trusted by millions worldwide, Binance is committed to advancing the freedom of money through its various products, including the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. Visit www.Binance.com for more information.

About AltSchool Africa:

AltSchool Africa is a global talent company that equips Africans with the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to succeed in their careers. AltSchool Africa offers a diverse range of technical and non-technical diploma programs and short courses across its five schools: Software Engineering, Data, Product, Creative Economy, and Business. To ensure that skilled professionals can access rewarding career opportunities worldwide, AltSchool Africa also provides career counselling, mentorship, recruitment support and job placement services. Visit AltSchoolAfrica.com or more information.