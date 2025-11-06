President John Dramani Mahama has assured that the Big Push project, aimed at transforming Ghana’s economy through extensive road and infrastructure development, is rooted in fairness and equity to ensure both the northern and southern regions of Ghana develop together.

The President, speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of the Wenchi-Sawla-Wa highway, said the first set of roads selected are the most important at risk across all regions, and the immediate objective is to connect regional and district capitals and other key corridors.

“We are here to cut sod to cover three regions, Bono East, Savannah, and Upper West regions. Today’s sod cutting marks the commencement of reconstruction for the road from Wenchi to Wa. It will be a new road, very well constructed as an international route to the landlocked countries in Burkina Faso and Mali,” the President said.

This sod cutting, he added, “also marks the beginning of a rehabilitation of the Fufolsu – Sawla Road, which was funded under my past administration with a loan from the African Development Bank.”

The President explained, “The Wenchi-Wa Road is not an ordinary route. It is part of what we call the National Route N12, and it extends from Wenchi in the Bono region, passes through Bamboi, through Bandan Nkwanta and Tinga, to Sawla, to Tuna and eventually to Wa in the Upper West Region.”

This, he said, will open a new corridor of progress to reconnect regions, markets, and families, renewing the promise of inclusive development and affirming that every part of Ghana deserves modern infrastructure, dignity, and opportunity.

The project covers 195 kilometres and is divided into seven lots to facilitate concurrent execution for completion within two years.

“We expect compliance with the highest technical standards, environmental protection and transparent oversight by the Ghana Highway Authority and the Ministry of Roads and Highways”, he cautioned.

It is estimated that between 2,000 and 2,500 vehicles pass through the Wenchi-Sawla-Wa corridor, now under construction, carrying nearly 4,000 tons of grain, yams, cashews, and livestock from the middle belts to the north.

“This road handles a significant volume of Ghana’s agri-freight traffic”, – the President emphasised, explaining that it remains a vital support to the country’s grain and livestock economy, connecting rich farmlands of the Bono East Region to the Sahel trade routes via Hamile on Ghana’s Northern border.

“The whole of Ghana is going to be a construction site for the next two years, accept the inconvenience”, the President added.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, assured contractors that, under the Big Push Agenda, there would be no delay in payments for work done.

Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso I used the occasion to praise the President’s steadfast dedication to national infrastructure development.