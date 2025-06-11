About twenty staff members from the military and civil judicial administration of Beni and Butembo, as well as Congolese police officers, attended two simultaneous training sessions from May 26 to June 5, 2025, at MONUSCO’s headquarters in Beni. The first focused on ballistic expertise applied to criminal trials, while the second centered on cybercrime and digital investigation techniques.

Over the ten days, the trainees—including public prosecutors, judicial police officers, and police agents—followed a comprehensive training program combining theoretical presentations, practical workshops, case studies, and experience sharing. The sessions were led by experts in ballistics and judicial investigation from MONUSCO’s Justice Support Section.

According to the participants, the training helped deepen their technical and legal skills in response to firearm-related crime. Among them was Commissioner Dieumerci Lomoyo Bongwalo of the Congolese National Police, who said he learned many important concepts related to criminality.

He praised the quality of the training, stating that it would enhance his professional skills and help the Congolese justice system better respond to challenges, particularly those arising from the development of new technologies.

“We learned a lot about techniques, methods, etc. We explored the different types of ballistics: internal ballistics, external ballistics, and terminal ballistics. All of this was new to us. We also learned how things work with firearms and different types of ammunition. This added real value to our profession. From now on, we’ll be able to conduct ballistic investigations and write reports for the appropriate authorities. We’re going to improve the way we work because we’ve gained new knowledge” he stated.

Like the other participants, Commissioner Dieumerci Lomoyo Bongwalo expressed hope that MONUSCO would organize more training sessions of this kind to help judicial administration agents deepen their understanding of criminality and investigative procedures.

“This will really help us. These are lifelong skills. We won’t lose them. It’s a real asset” the officer emphasized.