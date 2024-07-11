Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), held an event for widows in Bunkpurugu in the North East Region on Wednesday, July 10.

The ceremony was attended by hundreds of widows and NPP supporters, all in high spirits.

During the event, Dr. Bawumia announced that it marked the first day of his constituency-to-constituency campaign, and he chose to start in his home region.

The Vice President expressed his readiness to promote his views and vision for the nation's progress.

Dr. Bawumia emphasised his commitment to championing initiatives that would benefit the country as a whole.

He shared his aspirations for development and improvement across various sectors.

In his address, Dr. Bawumia urged the widows to support him in the upcoming election by voting for him in large numbers.

He assured them that, if elected President, he would focus on policies and actions that would help improve their lives.

"I am very touched and grateful to be with you this evening as the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party for the 2024 presidential elections. Today is the first of my campaign at every constituency, and I decided to start the campaign at home, and that is why I am with you today."

"I am your son and your husband, and therefore I am asking for your support, so I can help you when I become the president of Ghana in 2025," he said.

The event highlighted Dr. Bawumia's dedication to grassroots engagement and his intent to connect with voters directly, reinforcing his campaign's focus on inclusive development and support for all citizens.