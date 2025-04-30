The BAL Sahara Conference group phase will resume on Thursday, 1 May when Petro de Luanda takes on US Monastir at 2:30 p.m. GMT (4:30 p.m. CAT) and ASC Ville de Dakara faces Kriol Star at 5:30 p.m. GMT (7:30 p.m. CAT) on Canal+, ESPN, FIBA’s digital platform Courtside 1891 and livestreaming on the NBA App ( http://apo-opa.co/4juT5vb ), NBA.com , BAL.NBA.com and the BAL’s YouTube channel ( http://apo-opa.co/3EEzUjz ).

In an earlier game yesterday, 2022 BAL champion US Monastir (Tunisia) defeated Kriol Star (Cape Verde) 88-72. Monastir converted 47.8 percent of their shots. led by Patrick Hardy Jr. (19 points and five assists) and Firas Lahyani (15 points, eight rebounds). Ivan Almeida led the Star with a game-high 22 points and 12 rebounds, with Patrick McGlynn adding 18 points.

Makhtar Gueye had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Abdoulaye Harouna added 15 points and Ater Majok added 14 points and six rebounds, and the BAL debutants Ville de Dakar (Senegal) ( www.BAL.NBA.com ) stunned the defending champion Petro de Luanda (Angola) at Dakar Arena, winning their first head-to-head matchup in the competition 65-64. It was ASC Ville de Dakar's second win over a BAL champion, and their second win in this year’s Sahara Conference, having defeated US Monastir 70-67 on the opening night on Saturday. Dakar nearly squandered their morale-boosting victory after committing two consecutive eight-second violations in the final moments of the game, but Petro de Luanda failed to capitalize on it. Patrick Gardner led Petro with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.