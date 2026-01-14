The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, Ms Joy Maimela, wishes learners, teachers, parents and education officials well as public schools reopen today for the 2026 academic year.

The Chairperson noted that the reopening of schools marks an important moment in the country’s education calendar, particularly for learners entering Grade 1 and those in Grade 12. “For Grade 1 learners, this year signals the beginning of a lifelong learning journey, while for Grade 12 learners it represents the final and most critical phase of their schooling. We encourage parents, caregivers and families to support the learning of foundation phase learners from an early stage, as families share responsibility with educators for learners’ development.” The Chairperson further encouraged the Class of 2026 to approach the year with discipline, resilience and determination.



The committee, however, remains concerned about ongoing challenges that may affect teaching and learning in KwaZulu-Natal. “We have noted worrying reports of delays and gaps in the delivery of learner teacher support material (LTSM) to no-fee-paying schools. This needs urgent attention to ensure that learning is not compromised from the start of the academic year.” She said the province performed exceptionally well in the 2025 National Senior Certificate examination by achieving the highest overall performance despite existing challenges. “We want to see KwaZulu-Natal continue on this positive trajectory.”



The committee is also concerned by reports that some schools in parts of Limpopo are unable to reopen due to damage caused by recent flooding. Ms Maimela called on the Department of Basic Education and provincial authorities to act promptly to support affected schools in the two districts and to put in place contingency measures to safeguard learners’ right to education. “The committee intends to visit education districts in this province later this month, where it will be able to assess the measures put in place,” the Chairperson said.



The committee expressed concerns about the persistent challenge related to learner placements, particularly in provinces such as Gauteng and the Western Cape, where many learners remain without confirmed school placements at the start of the academic year. The Chairperson noted that urgent intervention is needed to ensure that all unplaced learners are accommodated without further disruption to their schooling.



Ms Maimela emphasised that every learner has a constitutional right to basic education. “No child should be excluded due to administrative delays, infrastructure shortages or inadequate planning.” She called on provincial education departments to strengthen coordination, improve admissions systems and ensure that temporary or alternative placements are implemented where necessary.



“The committee will continue to exercise oversight to ensure that all learners are provided with safe, functional schools and the necessary resources to succeed in 2026,” Ms Maimela said.