The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, Ms Joy Maimela, wishes the class of 2025 every success as they officially begin their National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations on Thursday.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has registered a total of 903 561 candidates – 766 543 full-time and 137 018 part-time – for the 2025 NSC examinations. The exams officially commence for all learners on Thursday with English, while some candidates will start earlier, on Wednesday, with Computer Applications Technology.



The DBE will administer the exams across 6 955 examination centres, while the Independent Examination Board (IEB) will have 263 centres, and SACAI will have 83.



Ms Maimela said the committee wishes the class of 2025 strength during this final stretch and urged learners to remain focused and dedicated to their studies as the finish line is now in sight.



She emphasised that the emotional and mental wellbeing of all learners should be prioritised during this period, which often comes with heightened stress levels.



Ms Maimela also called on everyone in the education sector to support candidates during this crucial time. “It is a very strenuous period in their academic journey. Please keep a watchful eye on them to ensure they are in a good state of mind and have an enabling environment to study. This is the culmination of 12 years of schooling leading to one final examination. We therefore call on parents, families, friends, educators, officials and communities at large to help create the best possible conditions for these learners to succeed.”



“Furthermore,” Ms Maimela added, “I wish teachers, invigilators, and markers the very best with the tasks ahead and urge everyone to once again ensure the credibility of the NSC examinations.”