The Chairpersons of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Ian Cameron, and the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, Ms Joy Maimela, welcome the bold step taken by the Ministers of Police and of Basic Education to sign and launch the Collaborative Implementation Protocol on School Safety. The protocols, if properly implemented, will be a game-changer in school safety, especially with increasing incidents of crime in the four identified provinces.

“The murder of Lethabo Mokonyane four days ago underscores the trend of violent crime in and around school premises that requires a concerted effort by all stakeholders to bring an end to this worrying trend. School environments should be safe spaces for teaching and learning and nothing else,” Ms Maimela said.

The intention to focus the roll-out in four provinces, namely Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Western Cape, is in line with calls for data-driven focus in combating crime. “The approach to target hotspots has the potential of stemming the tide of crime in schools. But it is up to station-level management to implement the protocols effectively to ensure success,” Mr Cameron emphasised.

Both Chairpersons highlighted concern that the fourth-quarter crime statistics revealed six reported murders and 80 rapes in educational institutions. The intended intervention of increasing police visibility and linking schools to a police station has the potential to reverse these high numbers.

Furthermore, Ms Maimela commended the intention of improving the vetting process for educators and staff in schools against the National Register for Sex Offenders and the National Child Protection Register. “This has long been a requirement to obtain a position in schools to safeguard vulnerable groups but was neglected. It is important that such safeguards are adhered to without fail,” Ms Maimela argued.

The question of substance abuse was also highlighted as a concern that requires a society-wide approach as it has far-reaching consequences, especially for schools. Mr Cameron highlighted that municipalities must also play their role in enforcing municipal bylaws that prohibit the establishment of liquor-selling premises near schools.

Both committees have committed to ensuring effective oversight over the implementation of the protocols.