The road from Yambio to Tambura is a lifeline for communities caught up in catastrophic intercommunal conflict and for the United Nations peacekeepers deployed to protect them.

Over the past year, Bangladeshi engineers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) have toiled in difficult and dangerous conditions to construct and repair this 189-kilometer stretch to help improve security and humanitarian access as well as connect communities for peacebuilding.

“You have performed these duties amidst unprecedented floods and risks of violence perpetrated by militia groups and organized forces. This work has helped improve the lives of thousands of South Sudanese and strengthened our ability to engage with local communities,” said the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS, Nicholas Haysom.

He was speaking at a ceremony to recognize the contribution of the 275 peacekeepers, including 24 women, by the awarding them the UN Medal of Honor.

“The soldiers of this contingent have consistently shown exceptional dedication to carry out their duties, and because of these efforts, they have constantly upheld an uncompromising commitment to excellence, ensuring that every action they take is guided by the core principals, values and ethos of UNMISS,” said UNMISS Sector South Commander, Brigadier General Dinesh Singh.

Outside of their engineering duties, the contingent actively supported local communities, providing medical care, distributing sports items and schoolbooks to children, renovating sports grounds, and repairing the Juba Central Prison. It has been a rewarding experience for the peacekeepers too.

“We have worked with all the people around the world, hand and hand, together. I have got to know the culture of contingents from other countries and the culture of the people of South Sudan. I will take this back to my country and spread love and the joy amongst all of us,” explained Major Farjana Sharmin from the Bangladesh contingent.

Bangladesh is the second largest troop contributing country to UN peacekeeping globally, with 149 peacekeepers losing their lives serving under the UN flag, including five in South Sudan.

“In the face of adversity, whether it is the harsh climatic conditions, the complex socio-political landscape, or the physical dangers of this mission, you have conducted yourselves with honor, discipline, and professionalism,” said Mr. Haysom.

As the peacekeepers prepare to return home, they have a message for those they have served.

“You are passing through a difficult time, maybe you are passing through tough times, but surely there will be light and we, the flagbearers of the United Nations, we are here to bring peace, we are here to work for peace,” said engineer, Captain Saki.

Their commitment to the cause of peace will be continued by a new contingent of Bangladeshi engineers that will deploy to South Sudan later this year.