Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain


The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Bahrain's concern over the developments in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, and calls on all parties to resolve differences through dialogue and diplomatic means, in order to preserve lives and property.

The Ministry affirms the firm position of the Kingdom of Bahrain, calling for the necessity of reaching a political solution to the Libyan crisis, to maintain security and stability.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.