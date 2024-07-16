The Prime Minister of The Bahamas, The Honourable Philip E.B. Davis, will take center stage as the keynote speaker during the 9th ALM Africa Summit 2024, scheduled for July 17-18, 2024, at The Dorchester on Day 1; and the iconic UK House of Lords, Parliament Square, both in London, UK.

Organized by the African Leadership Magazine (ALM), this business event is set to gather influential leaders and policymakers from across Africa, the Caribbean, the UK, and beyond, fostering critical discussions on the future of trade collaborations in the global south.

Prime Minister Davis, recognized for his visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to national and regional progress, will deliver a keynote address centered on the summit's theme "Africa Unleashed: Navigating Disruptions, Enhancing Opportunities - The Bahamas example".

The Prime Minister’s participation underscores a deep-seated commitment to fostering collaboration between Africa and the Caribbean and advancing sustainable development initiatives across these regions. He brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the global stage. His tenure has been characterized by a resolute commitment to inclusive growth and adept navigation of economic and social challenges, prioritizing sustainable development. His strategic initiatives have enhanced The Bahamas' resilience in a dynamic global economy, solidifying its position as a leader in the Caribbean region.

Joining Prime Minister Davis are distinguished leaders such as The Right Hon. Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, Speaker of the Liberia House of Representatives; Dr. Olavo Correia, Deputy Prime Minister&Minister for Finance of Cape Verde; Baroness Sandy Verma of the UK House of Lords; Lord Dollar Popat, member, UK House of Lords Member&Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Rwanda, Uganda&DRC; and H.E. Rindra Rabarinirinarison, Minister of Economy&Finance of Madagascar, alongside other policymakers, political figures, business leaders, and diplomats from Africa, the UK, and Europe. Together, they will engage in insightful discussions addressing pressing issues affecting Africa’s business and socio-economic spheres.

The ALM Africa Summit, now in its 9th edition, is a premier annual program hosted by the African Leadership Magazine since 2016. The Summit provides a platform for structured high-level networking, collaboration, and the forging of new alliances and partnerships to address critical emerging challenges facing the African region, aiming to drive transformative change and showcase innovative projects and best practices that advance the continent's development goals.

A major highlight of the summit is the 14th African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) Ceremony, a flagship annual recognition event by African Leadership Magazine to celebrate exceptional corporate practices and outstanding achievers in Africa’s business sphere and private sector. The ABLA ceremony aligns with African Leadership Magazine's tradition of showcasing often overlooked aspects of Africa’s businesses and leaders, spotlighting the achievements and impact of African business leaders shaping the continent's economic future.

About African Leadership Magazine:

African Leadership Magazine, published by African Leadership Organisation (UK) Limited, has been a trailblazer in promoting impactful leadership and driving development initiatives across Africa for over 17 years. Through its advocacy for Afro-positive narratives and facilitation of strategic partnerships, the magazine continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the continent's trajectory towards sustainable growth and prosperity.