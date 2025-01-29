The seven candidates running for International Olympic Committee (IOC) President are set to present their plans for the Olympic Movement on 30 January at the Olympic House to the IOC Members, who are in Lausanne for the 143rd IOC Session, an Extraordinary IOC Session. Following their presentations in the morning, the candidates will also have the opportunity to speak to the media.

Each of them boasts a wealth of experience in multiple fields and will try to convince the electorate that they are perfectly suited for the position. The election is scheduled for the 144th IOC Session to be held from 18 to 21 March 2025 in Greece.

On Thursday, in the order determined by the drawing of lots conducted in November, each candidate will have 15 minutes to deliver their presentation, which must reflect the content of their respective Candidature Document published on the IOC website. Following the morning session, each candidate will then interact with the media for 10 minutes. The media interaction will be live-streamed on IOC Media YouTube.

Citing their track record in sports, business, politics, philanthropy and even the military, the candidates, through their manifestos published on 19 December 2024, pledge to strengthen the solidarity among all stakeholders of the Olympic Movement in addressing critical challenges and charting the way forward for the IOC and global sports.

The new IOC President will take over in June. Bach’s presidency ends on Olympic Day, 23 June.

THE CANDIDATES (in the order of the drawing of lots):

HRH Prince Feisal Al Hussein - IOC Executive Board Member

David Lappartient – President of the International Cycling Union

Mr Johan Eliasch – President of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation

Mr Juan Antonio Samaranch – IOC Vice President

Mrs Kirsty Coventry – IOC Executive Board Member

Lord Sebastian Coe – President of World Athletics

Mr Morinari Watanabe – President of the International Gymnastics Federation