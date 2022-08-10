Delivering on our promise to be a global leader in the Beauty and Wellness Industry, NW Tech Capital (www.NWTTCapital.com ) (OTC: NWTT) and TROPICSLAB is pleased to announce that award winning Nollywood celebrity Stella Damasus, has joined us, as lead Consultant for talent acquisition of the Company’s Beauty and Wellness division in its African expedition.

Stella Damasus is a highly celebrated Nigerian celebrity (actor/singer) with a refined skill and several years of experience and expertise, traveling and empowering celebrities across Africa.

She is tasked with the responsibility to expand the company’s tentacles by acquiring the best talents to fulfill our vision of establishing a flurry of high-end celebrity cosmetic brands across Africa.

NW Tech Capital is a publicly traded diversified holding company (OTC: NWTT) that was founded in1996, actively involved in the acquisition and investment of small, mid-size and development-stage private businesses in varied industries.

Based on Tropicslab’s clinically tested formula, over the next Five (5) years, NWTT projects to invest at least One Hundred Million Dollars ($100,000,000) in Africa, in Skincare research and development, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, to generate substantial revenue for our shareholders and to help combat skin cancer for people of color.

“Stella brings with her a wealth of experience and refined skill in talent acquisition that is almost unparalleled in today's market,” said NWTT CEO Cedric Yengo. “With her extensive connections in the industry and her acumen for strategic alliances, we believe that Stella will help us to position ourselves as the premier Beauty and Wellness Company, in the nearest future”.

According to Edith Delight CEO of Tropicslab, “The Task Force led by Stella Damasus will begin accepting applications from celebrities immediately, for the creation of high end celebrity cosmetic brands”.

Contact:

Cedric Yengo

CEO, NW Tech Capital, Inc

info@nwttcapital.com

