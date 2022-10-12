With the 2022 edition of African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) just around the corner, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) is proud to announce that award-winning broadcaster and financial journalist, Gugulethu Mfuphi, will be moderating several sessions during the event, driving market-driven discussions and ensuring dialogue is both productive and transformative for the continent’s overall economy.

For her part, Mfuphi has and continues to be a valuable asset for Africa’s energy sector, driving impactful discussions on the state of play of Africa’s business and financial markets by prioritizing inclusivity and diversity. As the talk show host of Kaya Biz, Mfuphi holds discussions with a suite of stakeholders spanning from corporate giants to upcoming entrepreneurs, offering in-depth analyses of Africa’s markets and economies and diving into the issues of personal financial wellness.

Heading the media and news platform, Kaya Biz – which is considered to lead the conversation on what is next for the business landscape –, during AEW 2022, Mfuphi has the opportunity not only to directly network with leading African energy stakeholders, but to drive discussions around the role African energy plays in the continent’s wider economy. With experience across the business and financial markets, and considered a conversation strategist, Mfuphi represents the ideal person to lead and shape discussions during the continent’s biggest event for the energy sector: AEW 2022.

“Having Gugulethu Mfuphi moderating sessions during AEW 2022 reaffirms the role the event has and will continue to play in Africa’s economic future. Bringing with her years of experience as an award-winning broadcaster and journalist, Mfuphi is set to reshape dialogue around Africa’s energy future, driving discussions and asking the questions that need to be asked. We are looking forward to the numerous panel discussions that are set to be moderated by Mfuphi and are excited about the discussions that will be led by industry experts such as her,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

This year’s edition of AEW 2022 takes place under the theme, ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ and as such, is centered around securing new investment in African energy projects, driving developments across the entire energy value chain, and opening up new opportunities for and driven by African people. In line with this narrative, Mfuphi will be moderating several panel discussions while engaging with industry leaders and both public and private sector executives. Moderating the opening ceremony, Mfuphi is set to lay the foundation for robust dialogue throughout the rest of the conference.

About Africa Energy Week (AEW) 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.