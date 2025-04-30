Key public and private sector stakeholders convened in Kampala to validate the national avocado sector roadmap and action plan for the next three years.

The milestone marks the culmination of a series of collaborative efforts led by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), with support from the International Trade Centre (ITC) through the European Union (EU)-funded EU-East African Community (EAC) Market Access Upgrade Programme (MARKUP II).

Building on the first consultative meeting held in November 2024, two informal meetings were held in February and March 2025 to review and refine the roadmap. The platform’s formalization under MAAIF leadership reflects strong public-private commitment to transforming Uganda into a competitive avocado exporter.

Key steps have been taken to operationalize the platform, including preparation of a draft secretariat budget and exploration of funding opportunities. A public-private partnership model is envisioned, with MAAIF hosting the platform and private sector partners supporting the secretariat. An Expression of Interest for the secretariat was shared with industry associations and will be soon finalized.

MAAIF will officially activate the platform and convene its first formal meeting to elect a Chair, finalize the work plan, set key performance indicators for the platform.

The Uganda Avocado Roadmap prioritizes several transformative actions.:

Improved Hass seedling distribution at preferential rates;

Promotion of GAP certification through avocado associations;

Establishment of a hub-and-spoke model with commercial farmers and cooperatives to serve as input supply, aggregation, and learning centers;

Creation of an avocado export consortium for collective international representation and standards compliance;

Investment in affordable packaging solutions and cold-chain for fresh exports;

Possible development of an avocado oil refinery and valorization of waste (e.g., seed husks, pulp residue) into animal feed.

The validated roadmap sets a clear direction for the sector, positioning Uganda to increase avocado exports, enhance farmer livelihoods, and contribute to agro-industrial transformation.