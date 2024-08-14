In March 2024, the U.S. Mission launched Atlanta Phambili with a four-day trade and investment-focused roadshow in Atlanta co-hosted by Prosper Africa. The roadshow included events hosted in partnership with Spelman College, Georgia Tech, the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among others. The delegation had the opportunity to meet with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and civil rights icon Ambassador Andrew Young. The South African delegation included senior business executives and government officials. The U.S. government delegation included U.S. Ambassador to South Africa Reuben E. Brigety, Prosper Africa Coordinator British Robinson, USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman, United States Export-Import Bank Chair Reta Jo Lewis, and United States Trade and Development Agency Director Enoh Ebong. During the Georgia Tech Hosted Atlanta Phambili Trade&Innovation Forum on March 27, USAID Deputy Administrator Coleman announced the launch of the Africa Trade Desk, an exciting new program to connect African products with large U.S. retailer buyers.

Atlanta Phambili – “forward” in Zulu and Xhosa – is a subnational diplomacy initiative which seeks to deepen bilateral ties between the United States and South Africa through City of Atlanta’s educational and research institutions, Diaspora connections, creatives industry, and economic dynamism. The initiative is a joint effort by the U.S. Mission in South Africa and the government of South Africa.

