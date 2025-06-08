Athlete Debesay Desale from the Ministry of Defense has won the 2025 Asmara Marathon, held today along the main streets of Asmara.

The marathon featured athletes from the Central, Southern, and Gash Barka regions, as well as individual athletes from the Denden Club of the Ministry of Defense. Participants also included international runners from Kenya, South Sudan, Uganda, and Tanzania. Athlete Debesay completed the race in 2 hours, 16 minutes, and 28 seconds.

Organized by the Athletics Federation of Eritrea and held in accordance with international standards, the Asmara Marathon 2025 saw Athlete Nahom Ermias from the Gash Barka Region and Athlete Denis Kusimba from Kenya finish second and third, respectively.

In the women’s category, which covered 10,000 meters, Olympian Athlete Dolci Tesfu from Denden Club, Olympian Athlete Rahel Daniel from the Central Region, and Athlete Diana Shishay from the Central Region secured first, second, and third places, respectively.

In the Paralympics race, conducted in two groups, Tesfahiwet Tekle, Sebhatu Kesete, and Dirar Okbamariam ranked first, second, and third in the first group, while Ibrahim Mohammed, Tedros Aregay, and Petros Samuel took the top three positions in the second group.

The winners were awarded prizes by various Government officials. Certificates of recognition were also presented to those who contributed to the successful implementation of the event.