Your Excellency, The Vice President, Honourable Minister of Defence and other Cabinet Ministers Present, Honourable Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chief of Staff, The Secretary General, Head of Civil Service and Secretary To Cabinet, Permanent Secretaries, The Chief of Defence Staff, The Deputy Chief of Defence Staff, Service Commanders, Members of The Gambia Armed Forces Council, The Media Houses present, Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is indeed a pleasure for me to preside over this swearing-in ceremony of the new members of The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) Council and the decoration of the promoted General officers of GAF to the ranks of Commodore and Brigadier General, respectively.

I heartily congratulate the new members of the Armed Forces Council on their well-deserved nominations to this important Government body. It is reassuring that the process leading to this occasion is in accordance with our Constitutional provisions.

With this reassurance, I am hopeful that you will all work as a unified team to deliver on expectations and measure up to the trust and confidence reposed in you by the public.

This is necessary to ensure that we have committed and competent members to serve on the Armed Forces Council efficiently and effectively at all times.

The Gambia Armed Forces Council, which is a constitutional requirement, serves as an additional and essential means of facilitating the achievement of our objectives and the desire to have a responsive, professional, efficient, and effective defence sector. All these are vital for the maintenance of peace and stability in the country.

As expected, I urge the Council to continue working closely with the Ministry of Defence and The Gambia Armed Forces to complement their efforts. For the Decorated Commodore and Brigadier General, let me specifically remind you that promotions come with added responsibilities. As the well-quoted adage teaches, to whom much is given, much more shall be expected.

I advise you to prioritise the interest of this country, your institution, and the welfare of the personnel under your command over your personal interests. This will earn you the respect and loyalty you deserve.

At this very crucial moment in our history, the nation needs and demands from you the degree of loyalty, courage, and professional competence required to preserve peace and security in our dear country and defend our hard-earned democracy.

I have no doubt that you all possess the wisdom and good judgment in the conduct of your tasks and that you will continue to exhibit a high level of professionalism in the face of emerging security challenges. Always remember that the nation expects that you will also meaningfully contribute to the success story of The Gambia Armed Forces.

My government will support you to achieve your goals, and we will continue to engage in institutional and Security Sector reforms, while remaining committed to the principles of the Constitution.

I thank and applaud you all for accepting your new appointments and wish the entire Council, as well as GAF, success in your noble endeavours.

To conclude, I convey gratitude and appreciation to everyone who contributed to the selection process of the promoted officers and the successful planning of today’s ceremony.

Thank you all for your presence and attention.