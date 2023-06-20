As part of his familiarization tour in the sub region, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mr. Leonardo Santos Simão, concluded today his visit to Nigeria.
In Abuja, the Special Representative met with the President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters. The two officials discussed various issues related to the political, security and humanitarian situation in the sub-region, and ways to enhance UNOWAS-ECOWAS partnership.
The Special Representative Simão renewed the United Nations ‘commitment to supporting ECOWAS tireless efforts to consolidate peace and democracy. He called for a reinforced partnership to address the multiple challenges facing West Africa region.
The Special Representative Simão also met with the UN Country team and diplomatic corps.