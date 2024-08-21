Royal Thai Embassy, Cairo, Egypt


On 20 August 2024, Mr. Thanabordee Joothong Chargé d'Affaires a.i. and officers of the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo attended the ASEAN Flag Hoisting Ceremony on the occasion of ASEAN Day 2024 at the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Cairo. The Ambassador of Indonesia as the host of the event and the Ambassador of Singapore as the Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Cairo (ACC) made remarks about long-standing friendship and solidarity of ASEAN member countries as well as the important role of ACC for promoting better understanding and strengthen relations between ASEAN and Egypt.

